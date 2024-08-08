Yankees Superstar Surprisingly Linked To NL East Club In Possible Stunner
There's a lot to be excited about the New York Yankees right now but things certainly could change quickly after the season.
New York is one of the best teams in baseball and has a good chance to win its first World Series since 2009. One of the biggest reasons why is the boost that superstar slugger Juan Soto has brought to the lineup this year.
Soto has been everything the Yankees could've hoped for after acquiring him in a trade with the San Diego Padres this past offseason but he will be a free agent at the end of the season. New York clearly wants to keep him, but there will be a handful of teams who try to bring him in.
He is a generational talent who is in line to land a historic contract. It would be great if the Yankees could retain him, but other clubs at least will have a chance to speak to him. One club who surprisingly was mentioned as a possible option to snatch him is the Washington Nationals, according to Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer.
"Though other teams such as the (Texas Rangers), (Washington Nationals), (San Francisco Giants), and Toronto Blue Jays have been floated as fits for Soto, his free agency seems destined to be a New York-based battle between the Yankees and (New York Mets).
"Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner may not have helped his cause by whining about "unsustainable" payrolls in May, but there should already be money earmarked for Soto. Given how much the team has coming off its books this winter, it might even be possible to sign him and not have to subsequently live with a skyrocketed payroll."
Soto already has won a World Series with Washington and had a historic contract offer on the table but decided against it. Washington traded him to San Diego so it would be pretty shocking to see him end up back with the Nationals. The most likely option is a return to New York but there is no way to know at this point.
