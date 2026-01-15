Yankees Trade Could Bring Them Closer to Freddy Peralta

The New York Yankees finally made a big move this offseason, bringing in former Miami Marlins starting pitcher Ryan Weathers in exchange for four prospects. It's a move many fans are celebrating, as it addresses a major need for the Pinstripes, who will enter the 2026 season with three starters (Carlos Rodón, Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt) on the injured list.

However, they're not expected to be done in the starter market. With three of their guys gone and Schmidt on an unknown timeline that could see him miss the entire season, the Yankees still could use another flashy pitcher like Peralta.

According to Stephen Parello of Yanks Go Yard, adding Weathers could become beneficial in a future deal for Peralta. The Brewers are looking for reliable starters who are under team control for the foreseeable future (per The Athletic) and the Yankees have two of them in Will Warren and Luis Gil.

"We also know that Peralta is the Yankees' top pitching target. It has been that way for some time. It's also clear that the most important thing on the Milwaukee Brewers' wish list in a deal for their ace is a controllable young starter to offset the loss and set them up for the future," he wrote. "The Yankees have two such arms, Will Warren and Luis Gil, but while swapping one of them (plus prospects) for Peralta will raise the rotation's ceiling, it does nothing to address the top issue, which is depth."

May 20, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Ryan Weathers (35) looks on against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Peralta, who has been with the Brewers for his entire Major League career since 2018, threw his best-ever ERA in 2025 (2.70 in 33 starts and 176.2 innings) with a WHIP of 1.08. He's a two-time All Star, including in 2025, and struck out 204 batters last season. If the Yankees are looking to add another flame-thrower to a rotation that will eventually include Max Fried, Rodón, Cole and rookie sensation Cam Schlittler.

Yankees Have Clearer Path to Freddy Peralta with Ryan Weathers

However, as Parello points out, the Pinstripes still have depth issues in the rotation in that scenario. That's where Weathers would come in, providing a solid arm that isn't on the same caliber as ace lefty Fried, but is still serviceable for 15 games per season (if he can stay healthy, that is.) Having him on board makes it easier to deal a depth forward on a longer contract, which would look attractive to the Brewers if they're to deal Peralta.

