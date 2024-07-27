Yankees Surprisingly Land Rays All-Star In Proposed Trade By Insiders
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline somehow is just three days away now.
The New York Yankees need to get their act together as they have been struggling lately and the deadline could be a great opportunity to do so. New York's offense needs a boost -- specifically at third base -- and the Yankees have a few days to get a deal done.
New York had another tough night on Friday as it lost to the Boston Red Sox, but fans shouldn't give up hope. The Yankees have a lot of talent throughout the roster, things just aren't clicking right now. A strong trade deadline could change this and The Athletic's Chris Kirschner and Brendan Kuty linked the Yankees to Tampa Bay Rays star Isaac Paredes.
"The Yankees don't have the prospect capital to land (Tarik Skubal) unless they want to trade Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones," Kirschner and Kuty said. "Even that might not be enough for the American League Cy Young award favorite. (Garrett Crochet) might not be obtainable for the Yankees, either.
"The package would have to start with Jones or Domínguez plus another top-five prospect or Austin Wells. Paredes is more obtainable, and third base is a massive need for the Yankees with DJ LeMahieu no longer looking like an everyday player. Earlier this week, I wrote that trading Jones and other prospects for Paredes makes sense. It's a move I believe is worth it. Paredes has been one of MLB's best third basemen for three consecutive years."
Landing Paredes immediately could change New York's trajectory. He is just 25 years old and has 16 home runs and 55 RBIs so far this season. That type of production to go along with Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and the return of Giancarlo Stanton could help turn New York around.
