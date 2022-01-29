YES Network Hires Carlos Beltrán as Yankees Game Analyst

Beltrán joins the broadcast booth after Ken Singleton's retirement and as David Cone adjusts to his part-time role with ESPN and Sunday Night Baseball.

Carlos Beltrán played for the Yankees from 2014 to 2016. Now, the nine-time All-Star is returning to the Bronx, taking his talents to the broadcast booth.

YES Network has hired Beltrán as a game analyst for the 2022 season according to his new colleague, Jack Curry.

Beltrán is expected to call 36 games this coming season, per Curry.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post was first to report YES Network's interest in the former outfielder.

This move is a result of Ken Singleton's retirement and David Cone taking a gig with ESPN, joining the Sunday Night Baseball broadcast booth. Beltrán will join play-by-play broadcaster Michael Kay and regular in-game analyst Paul O'Neill.

While Beltrán's involvement in the Astros' sign-stealing scandal—during the 2017 season—is a blemish on the outfielder's baseball resume, he will certainly bring playing experience and a fresh perspective to his new gig.

The switch-hitting outfielder played 20 big-league seasons with seven teams, racking up 2,725 hits, 435 home runs and 1,587 RBI in his career while winning three Gold Glove Awards and two Silver Sluggers.

Beltrán was hired to become the manager of the New York Mets a few years ago, but details of Houston's cheating scandal emerged before the former ballplayer could make his managerial debut. This will be Beltrán's return to baseball in 2022.

Coincidentally, Beltrán will make his first appearance on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot in 2023.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.