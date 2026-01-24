Yankees Latest Move Paves Way For Jasson Dominguez Trade

At just 22-years-old, the sky is the limit for Jasson Dominguez. That said, he may not have much of a future with the New York Yankees.

Obviously, the Yankees just brought back Cody Bellinger, and that once again takes up a spot in the outfield.

Knowing Dominguez played 123 games last year, there's plenty of room for him to be a big league player on someone's roster. Come Spring Training, ESPN's Jorge Castillo predicts the Yankees will have already traded him.

While it remains to be seen what they'd be able to get in return, it makes sense for the Yankees to move on from Dominguez, especially if they're able to use him in a trade for further pitching depth.

Jasson Dominguez Could Be Traded Imminently

Aug 4, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) during the game between the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Bellinger re-signing with New York was great news for just about everyone associated with the organization except for Dominguez. The former can't-miss prospect was previously projected to start in left field for the Yankees. Now that job belongs to Bellinger, dislodging Dominguez from an every-day role," Castillo wrote.

He continued, "The switch-hitting Dominguez's speed and ability to hit left-handed against right-handed pitching could make him an asset off the bench. And he turns 23 in February. But he's a poor defender -- the Yankees clearly don't believe he's a big league center fielder and he struggled mightily in left last season -- and he hasn't proved he can hit right-handed in the majors."

All that said, Castillo still acknowledges how Dominguez is extremely talented for his age. There's a lot to work on, but for a Yankees team that wants to win now, their best bet is "using him as part of a trade to bolster another area, perhaps pitching help or a right-handed hitting catcher or outfielder."

Trade Options For Dominguez

Aug 22, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) catches a fly ball hit by Boston Red Sox first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (37) (not pictured) during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Bellinger is a lefty, and while Dominguez was a switch-hitter, there is still a need for another quality righty on this offense. That's not to say it's at the top of their list, but could be worth monitoring if Dominguez is indeed on his way out.

Either way, pitching seems to be the way to go. Unless New York could bring in an explosive bat that they could immediately put in their everyday lineup, there's no point in trading offense for offense.

Dominguez will have plenty of upside to the right buyer, so it's just a matter of the Yankees finding whoever that is in the next few weeks.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!