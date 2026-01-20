MLB Analyst Warns Yankees Will Regret Losing Cody Bellinger

The New York Yankees have drawn a firm line in negotiations with Cody Bellinger, but one prominent analyst believes the team is making a critical mistake. With spring training weeks away, the standoff has reached a breaking point that could reshape the organization's championship window.

Harold Reynolds didn't mince words during a recent MLB Network broadcast. The former All-Star warned that New York will struggle to replace what Bellinger brings to the roster, particularly his defensive versatility and proven ability to handle the pressure of playing in the Bronx.

"The Yankees will not be the same team without this guy," Reynolds said on Hot Stove.

His comments came after Newark Star-Ledger's Bob Klapisch reported that the Yankees made an internal decision not to engage in a bidding war for Bellinger. Their final offer stands at five years and $160 million with two opt-outs, and they're prepared to let him walk if another team offers more.

Reynolds pointed to what makes Bellinger so difficult to replace. He can play all three outfield positions and first base, providing flexibility that few available players offer. That versatility becomes even more critical given the Yankees' biggest concern if Bellinger leaves.

The team would lean heavily on Jasson Dominguez in left field. Reynolds sees major problems with that plan.

"He does not defend well in left field," Reynolds said of the 22-year-old. "Let's just face it. He hasn't played well up there."

Those concerns match what Yankees officials have privately acknowledged about Dominguez's defensive struggles and underwhelming 2025 performance.

Why Yankees Are Standing Firm

The organization's hard line stems from last winter's painful lesson. Juan Soto signed with the Mets for $765 million after the Yankees came up short in their pursuit. Owner Hal Steinbrenner appears determined not to repeat that experience, even if it means losing another key player to their crosstown rivals.

Bellinger's 2025 season makes the decision more complicated. His production at Yankee Stadium was exceptional. In 80 home games, he slashed .302/.365/.544 with 18 homers and 55 RBIs. But those numbers cratered on the road, where he managed just .241/.301/.414 with 11 homers across 72 games. The short porch tailored perfectly to his left-handed swing.

Recent market movement has also shifted the landscape. Kyle Tucker signed with the Dodgers for four years and $240 million on January 15. Bo Bichette agreed to three years and $126 million with the Mets the next day. Both deals eliminated alternatives and potentially freed up the Mets to pursue Bellinger more aggressively.

That possibility led Reynolds to make his boldest statement. "I think he will be a Met when it's all said and done," he said.

The analyst noted that Bellinger has already proven he can thrive under New York's spotlight. If Steve Cohen decides to make a serious push, Reynolds believes the outcome is clear.

The gap between the two sides remains substantial. Bellinger and agent Scott Boras want a seven-year commitment, while the Yankees refuse to move beyond five years. Neither side has shown willingness to compromise despite weeks of negotiations.

Reynolds' warning carries added weight because the Yankees lack obvious alternatives if Bellinger signs elsewhere. Dominguez's defensive limitations make him a risky everyday option. The team would need multiple moves to replace what Bellinger provides rather than landing a single comparable player. Whether the front office shares Reynolds' assessment of that risk will determine if his prediction about Bellinger becoming a Met proves correct.

