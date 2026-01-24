Yankees Must Address Two Pitching Issues

Just because Cody Bellinger is back, it doesn't mean the New York Yankees roster is complete.

Bringing back the former NL MVP was a huge step in the right direction, but it came at quite the cost. Not only did the team have to pay up, but they lost tons of time they can't ever get back.

During the seemingly never-ending negotiations, the Yankees lost out on key players such as Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette and Freddy Peralta.

Now, they're stuck looking at their pitching depth and have to be happy with where they're at. Ultimately, there's still time to make a move or two and that's exactly what Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer urges them to do.

1. Top Of The Rotation Starter

Feb 16, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) warms up during a spring training workout at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Peralta was already dealt to the New York Mets, but another pitcher the Yankees had their eyes on was Miami Marlins starter Edward Cabrera. The Chicago Cubs had to give a boatload of top prospects, including outfielder Owen Caissie, so that's likely not an offer the Yankees would've entertained in the first place.

Regardless, this team still needs an ace, at least to get them through the first half of the season. While their starting rotation should be at 100% by the time the playoffs come around, who knows if this team will even be in a position to still be playing in October.

"After missing out on Milwaukee ace Freddy Peralta, the Yankees should consider alternative aces like Sandy Alcantara or even Tarik Skubal," Rymer wrote.

The asking price on Skubal is absurd, so that's something the Yankees should stay far away from. While he would likely be worth it, Skubal is one injury away from changing everything and that's simply not a risk worth taking.

2. Bullpen Depth

New York Yankees pitcher Camilo Doval (75) looks on while a bug flies by his head during a game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, Aug 13, 2025, Bronx, New York, USA. Yannick Peterhans/NorthJersey.com | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rymer added, "With someone as shaky as Camilo Doval positioned to be Aaron Boone's No. 2 option, the bullpen is an underrated concern in its own right."

Not a ton of bullpen arms have been linked to the Yankees this offseason. There were a ton of outfielders and utility men that this team had their eyes on in case the Bellinger deal fell through, but now it finally seems like they can put a ton of attention into this bullpen.

For reference, Doval, who was traded on July 31 last year, posted a 4.82 ERA in 22 games for the Yankees. Now that this team no longer has Devin Williams, he may be forced to step into an even bigger role. Sure, he had 39 saves in 2023, but his numbers have been trending in the wrong direction ever since.

