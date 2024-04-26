Yankees Superstar Won't Join Club On Upcoming Trip But Is Making Progress
The New York Yankees won't have one of their stars back on their upcoming road trip.
New York has been missing ace Gerrit Cole for the entire season to this point but he is making progress in his recovery. He recently increased his throwing to 120 feet but he isn't ready to return yet.
Cole still needs to get back on the mound and likely a minor league assignment, but his progress should give Yankees fans hope. Although he is making progress, he won't be back with the club on the upcoming road trip, according to the New York Daily News Sports' Gary Phillips.
"Gerrit Cole will not travel with the Yankees on their upcoming trip," Phillips said.
If Cole continues to progress at the rate he has, it wouldn't be too surprising to see him begin throwing off a mound in the next week or so and make his way to the minor leagues to fine-tune. There have been rumblings that Cole could return in May and if he continues to recover at this rate that could be a reality.
There was a real fear in Spring Training that the Yankees could lose Cole for a lot longer than a month or two. Cole avoided the worst and should be able to get back on the mound in the not-so-distant future.
New York already has been one of the best teams in baseball so far this season and should get significantly better once the 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner gets on the mound.
More MLB: Yankees Claim Veteran Hurler From Mets To Help Bolster Strong Bullpen