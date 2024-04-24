Yankees Could Trade For Star Pitcher After Red-Hot Start To Season
The New York Yankees have dealt with some tough injuries so far this season but still are one of the top teams in baseball.
New York currently is in first place in the American League East with an impressive 16-8 record. The Yankees have been great so far this season but there still is room for growth. New York has been solid despite some important injuries, like relievers Jonathan Loáisiga, Thomas Kahnle, and Lou Trivino.
The Yankees' bullpen has been solid so far this season but it wouldn't be shocking to see the club complete a trade at some point to acquire a reliever. One player who has been floated as an option is Miami Marlins flamethrower Tanner Scott by Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly.
"Scott makes sense for a variety of contending teams, such as the Baltimore Orioles, Milwaukee Brewers, Texas Rangers, and New York Yankees," Kelly said. "You can add the Dodgers—who are about as all-in as any team has ever been—as a club that makes sense for Scott as a rental addition."
The veteran hurler has been great for the Marlins so far this season and has a 3.38 ERA in 10 appearances. He had an eye-popping 2.74 ERA last season with an impressive 104-to-24 strikeout-to-walk ratio last season in 78 innings pitched.
Scott's advanced metrics are even more impressive and he's currently in the 85th percentile in fastball velocity, 94th percentile in expected batting average against, 93rd percentile in ground ball percentage, and 97th percentile in average exit velocity.
He's the exact type of hurler who could help bolster the bullpen for New York. The Yankees have been great at finding top options for the bullpen and Scott could be next on the list.
