Ex-Blue Jays Slugger Could Be Option For Yankees To Help Wake Offense Up
The New York Yankees' offense has been slumping recently.
New York has one of the best records in baseball at the moment, but there still is room for growth. The Yankees should get reinforcements back soon as D.J. LeMahieu and ace Gerrit Cole but an external addition could make some sense as well.
The Yankees have been able to find success so far this season, but still are 20th in the league in team batting average at .234, 16th in home runs with 22, 15th in runs scored with 100, and 21st in hits with just 176.
New York should be able to compete for a World Series title this season but the club has room for growth. One player who could make sense for the Yankees is former San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays slugger Brandon Belt.
He still is available in free agency and likely could be signed for a low price. The one-time All-Star had a great season last year with Toronto and clubbed 19 home runs and drove in 43 runs in just 103 games played.
Belt could be an intriguing option for the Yankees to add more veteran depth with upside to the middle of the lineup. He could help fill a bench role for the club while adding a dependable bat. Plus, he is a two-time World Series champion who has had a great 13-year big league career.
He's the type of veteran who could help out in the clubhouse as well as on the field. Why not give him a chance?
