Yankees Received Rough Update About Elite Prospect According To Insider
The New York Yankees aren't at full strength at the moment.
New York has been pretty banged up to begin the 2023 season. The Yankees have found a way to rack up wins early this season but they are missing a few important players with the largest being the 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole.
There are other players currently out along with Cole, though. One player who is dealing with an injury right now is elite prospect Oswald Peraza.
He has been dealing with a shoulder injury and hasn't appeared in a game yet for New York. It sounds like he isn't close to a return and still is weeks away from a minor league assignment, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.
"Oswald Peraza (right shoulder) is still at least a couple of weeks away from playing in Minor League games, Aaron Boone said this morning," Hoch said. "Peraza has been hitting and throwing at the Yankees' complex in Tampa."
Peraza has started making progress and has been hitting and throwing, but it doesn't sound like he will be with the big league club for at least a month. He hopefully will begin a minor league assignment in a few weeks and then will need a few more weeks of at-bats to get up to speed.
It was expected that Peraza would have a larger role with the club this season, but it's always possible that his injury could change this. Hopefully, he can recover and get back on the field soon.
