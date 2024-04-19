Yankees Star Suffers Setback In His Attempt To Return From Tough Injury
The New York Yankees will have to wait a little longer until one of their top offensive players is back in the lineup.
New York has gotten off to a fast start and currently is in first place in the American League East with a 13-6 record, but the club hasn't been at full strength for a single game. The Yankees have been dealing with a handful of impact injuries, including ace Gerrit Cole and super-utility man D.J. LeMahieu.
LeMahieu has been dealing with a nagging foot injury but seemingly has been making progress in his recovery. He even was scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment, but it was put on hold as an MRI revealed that the injury hadn't healed as hoped, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.
"D.J. LeMahieu said that an MRI taken last night showed a lack of healing and doctors were not comfortable with him beginning a rehab assignment," Hoch said. "He is frustrated and hopes to be playing in 3-4 days."
The fact that the Yankees have had as much success as they have had so far this season is impressive, especially with all of the important injuries. LeMahieu is an important piece for the Yankees and is expected to be the club's everyday third baseman when he returns.
New York's offense has taken a step forward after an abysmal 2023 campaign and should get even better once LeMahieu can return to the field. His injury is concerning, but the fact that he hopes to return to action in three or four days hopefully is a sign that it isn't too bad. We should find out more information soon.
