Mets Superstar Surprisingly Mentioned As Option For Yankees By Insider
The New York Yankees are one of the best teams in baseball right now but the club could look a lot different next season.
New York's biggest move of the offseason certainly was its trade with the San Diego Padres to acquire superstar Juan Soto. The young outfielder is one of the best players in baseball and has done his part so far with the Yankees.
Soto has appeared in 19 games so far this season and has clubbed four home runs, driven in 17 runs, and is slashing .352/.478/.577. The three-time All-Star currently leads the American League in walks with 18 and an on-base percentage of .478.
He will be a free agent at the end of the season and although the Yankees certainly want to retain him, there is a chance he will sign elsewhere. If Soto were to leave in free agency, one player that has been floated as a possible option for the Yankees surprisingly is New York Mets star slugger Pete Alonso, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"We’ve long heard the Mets may well go for Soto especially if things don’t come together quickly with Alonso," Heyman said. "And if the Mets do sign Soto, Alonso becomes the logical fallback option for the Yankees, especially since even team owner Steve Cohen probably won’t sign both in his 110 percent tax situation. And under those circumstances, word is the Yankees would seriously consider Alonso...
"But if the Mets somehow outbid the Yankees for Soto (possible since Cohen is Major League Baseball's richest owner), Alonso makes sense in The Bronx as not just the only one who could approximate Soto’s production but someone who can handle New York."
Alonso has gotten off to a hot start so far this season and has clubbed six home runs and driven in 10 runs in 18 games. If the Yankees can't retain Soto, Alonso could make a lot of sense.
