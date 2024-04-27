Jasson Dominguez reportedly "few weeks" from minor league rehab games
Jasson Dominguez remains on track to return for the New York Yankees at some point in 2024.
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone says Dominguez has increased his throwing program to 135 feet, according to MLB.com Yankees beat writer Bryan Hoch. Boone added that the young star is "a few weeks" away from beginning to play in minor league rehab games according to the report.
The Yankees organization placed the 21-year old phenom from the Dominican Republic on the 60-day injured list in February with an elbow injury. Last month Dominguez was throwing from 75 feet with the expectation he would have extended spring training games in April.
This update is good news for Yankees fans, as Dominguez remains on a positive recovery trajectory. He underwent Tommy John surgery last September, and the anticipated recovery time was originally slated as 9-10 months.
"The Martian" set the world on fire in The Bronx at the beginning of September 2023 in a relatively brief eight-game sample size before being sidelined. In 33 electric plate appearances, Dominguez slashed: .258/.303/.677/.980 with eight hits, four of which were home runs, seven RBI and two walks, adding a jolt toward the end of a disappointing 82-80 season overall.
Approximately nine months from the September 20, 2023 surgery date would be late June. If Dominguez performs well in minor league games once the Yankees clear his return to the field, he could be back with the Bombers sooner than later heading into the summer in a competitive American League East.
Dominguez’s presence would create an interesting predicament given the current outfield configuration of the Yankees. New York has primarily operated with 2022 AL Most Valuable Player and captain Aaron Judge in center field, Juan Soto in right field and Alex Verdugo in left field. Assuming Giancarlo Stanton remains in the lineup most of the time as the Yankees’ designated hitter, Dominguez would likely platoon with Verdugo once he returns.
The Yankees begin a seven-game road trip with a three-game set at American Family Field against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday before heading to Camden Yards for a four-game set against the Baltimore Orioles next week.