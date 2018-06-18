The NBA draft is right around the corner. Teams will gather in Barclays Center later this week on Thursday, June 21 for the annual event to decide the starting locations for 60 NBA hopefuls.

The Phoenix Suns have the No. 1 pick for the first time in franchise history. Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo says the team's biggest needs in the draft are center and point guard, and there are options at both positions that could be taken with the top selection. There are four big men and one guard listed among the top-five prospects in Woo's rankings of the top 100.

Arizona product and potential-top pick Deandre Ayton and former Duke standout Marvin Bagley III shook up the sneaker world a bit as the two signed with Puma. Woo has Ayton going with the top pick to Phoenix and Bagley going No. 2 to the Sacramento Kings in his latest mock draft.

Get a full breakdown on all the rumors and reports swirling around as we creep closer to Thursday.

News and Rumors

• The Raptors are exploring options to trade into the top 10 to get Kentucky's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and nobody on their roster is off limits. (Marc Stein, The New York Times)

• The Knicks have a workout scheduled for Tuesday with Loyola-Chicago guard Donte Ingram. (Ian Begley, ESPN.com)

• The 76ers are bringing Kentucky's Kevin Knox and Texas Tech's Zhaire Smith back for second workouts. (Keith Pompey, The Philadelphia Inquirer)

• Teams still believe the Kings are looking at Missouri's Michael porter Jr. with the No. 2 pick. (Marc Stein, The New York Times)

• The Grizzlies are taking calls about the No. 4 pick and they are trying to trade away Chandler Parsons if they make a move. (Marc Stein, The New York Times)