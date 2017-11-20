2018 NBA Draft Big Board: Top 60 Prospects

With the NBA and college basketball seasons both in full swing, it’s time to start parsing through the player pool and ranking prospects. And with that, The Crossover’s Front Office presents its initial list of the top 60 players for the 2018 NBA draft.

While our Mock Draft aims to project what the draft might look like on a given day of the season and factors in team needs, the Big Board serves as our own point of reference for pure talent. These rankings are based on our own evaluations and conversations with scouts, and establishes how we'd select them in a vacuum (which is a scenario that of course will never actually happen).

Bookmark this page, as we’ll be adjusting our rankings throughout the season up until draft night. (Note: Ranking last updated Nov. 20)

1. DeAndre Ayton, C, Arizona | Freshman

Height: 7'0" | Weight: 260 pounds | Age: 19

Elite physical tools, soft touch around the basket and a promising jump shot make Ayton a tantalizing prospect. He has most of the traits you want in a modern center plus the athletic ability to face up and play in space. The college game comes easily to him, and if he answers questions about his effort, Ayton will have a strong case atop the draft. He’s a manchild with crazy-high upside and a potential franchise cornerstone.

2. Marvin Bagley III, F/C, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 235 | Age: 18

Known for his aggression on the glass and overall competitiveness, Bagley manufactures easy baskets and possesses uncommonly fluid athleticism for a guy his size. He should become highly versatile on the defensive end. His growth as a scorer in the halfcourt will ultimately make or break him, and his jump shot is a work in progress, but his makeup and base strengths give his value a solid floor.

3. Luka Doncic, G, Real Madrid

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 220 | Age: 18

At 18, Doncic has become perhaps the top player in the Euroleague and a potential No. 1 pick. He’s comfortable as a lead ball-handler and has become deadly from three-point range. He makes his teammates better and readstoday a the floor well beyond his years. While he will face an adjustment to the speed of NBA defenses, there’s not really much to nitpick here. Doncic appears a safe bet to continue on the fast track and contribute at a high level.

4. Michael Porter Jr., F, Missouri | Freshman

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 215 | Age: 19

Porter is a smooth, polished scorer who thrives on the perimeter and should be able to play either forward spot. Shooting is at a premium, and Porter’s ball-handling and perimeter skills give him a chance to contribute immediately. He can be a ball-stopper, and rounding out his game with playmaking and defense are the next steps, but he’s a pretty ideal frontcourt prospect in the pace-and-space era.

5. Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas | Freshman

Height: 7'0" | Weight: 225 | Age: 19

With off-the-charts length and impressive mobility, Bamba is potentially a dominant interior defender. His 7’9” wingspan deserves a sentence of its own. He has a slender frame and continues to round out his offensive skill set, but has shown ability as a jump shooter and is a constant threat to catch lobs. Bamba has an opportunity to evolve into a defensive-minded antidote for the young, perimeter-oriented big men beginning to take over the NBA.

6. Jaren Jackson Jr., F/C, Michigan State | Freshman

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 240 | Age: 18

Jackson boasts NBA bloodlines and an intriguing blend of scoring touch, shot-blocking and three-point shooting potential. On top of that, he’s also producing on the court as one of the youngest players in college basketball. His jump shot mechanics are unorthodox, which may limit how much of that specific success translates, but he has made major all-around strides over the last year or so and is worthy of consideration high in the draft.

7. Robert Williams III, F/C, Texas A&M | Sophomore

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 240 | Age: 20

A strong, athletic big with some inside-out scoring ability and a nose for the ball, Williams had an impressive yet inconsistent freshman year. He’s a bouncy athlete and talented shot-blocker with pick-and-pop potential. That said, he’s been able to get away with some things at the college level purely because of his physicality. Though he profiles as a top–10 pick, he’s at a relatively advanced age for an ostensibly raw prospect. Scouts will look for Williams to polish his skill set and become a more consistent jump shooter.

8. Miles Bridges, F, Michigan State | Sophomore

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 225 | Age: 19

Bridges competes hard on both ends of the floor, and elite athletic ability suggests he’ll be a multi-positional defender and transition threat. He’s purely a set shooter right now, but has largely performed well from beyond the arc for the Spartans. He doesn’t have great length for a forward nor developed enough ball-handling skills to play guard, although some of that should be mitigated in an NBA presently favoring smaller, faster forwards. At the least, he should become a rotation player with some upside.

9. Wendell Carter Jr., F/C, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 260 | Age: 18

Carter has a well-rounded offensive game, with the ability to score with his back to the basket as well as face up and hit a jump shot. He’s an intelligent offensive player with good size and strength to battle inside. Although he’s not a bad athlete, he’s not especially explosive and can struggle when defenses collapse on him around the basket and alter his shot. Scouts will wonder how he’ll adjust to facing NBA length every night, and if he can become a consistent threat shooting threes.

10. Collin Sexton, G, Alabama | Freshman

Height: 6'2" | Weight: 190 | Age: 18

An aggressive scorer with a well-known mean streak, Sexton’s handle and burst allow him to consistently penetrate defenses, kick it out or finish at the basket. He’s shown some improvement as a three-point shooter and plays hard defensively, too. Sexton isn’t a pure point and can improve as a decision maker with the ball, but he has a good chance to become an effective change-of-pace scorer at minimum. In a thin draft for lead ball-handlers, he’ll be among the top available options.

11. Lonnie Walker IV, SG, Miami | Freshman

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 190 | Age: 18

Walker checks a lot of boxes for an off-guard. He's able to slash to the basket and score from deep with great length for his position. He has long-term 3-and-D potential as he refines his skills, develops his body and learns to play off the ball. Tearing his meniscus over the summer was a setback that might help justify a slow start. He’s still a ways off from being pro-ready, and has to prove he can put up the numbers to match his considerable talent.

12. Kevin Knox, F, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 215 | Age: 18

On an inconsistent, younger-than-usual Kentucky roster, Knox appears to be the top prospect in the early going. He’s shown some improvement as a shooter and has enviable physical tools, with the size and reach to guard either forward spot and rebound effectively. He could stand to be more aggressive attacking the basket. His base strengths make him a potential frontcourt asset.

13. Bruce Brown Jr., G, Miami | Sophomore

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21

Gifted with size, strength and a relentless approach to the game, Brown continues to transition into playing the point full time and should put up big numbers for Miami. He can defend multiple positions on the perimeter and generates turnovers. On offense, he shoots the ball well but needs more polish as a playmaker and as a scorer off the bounce. Regardless, he has a good chance to end up among the first guards drafted.

14. Trevon Duval, PG, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 185 | Age: 19

Early in the season, Duval has shown improvement in every area of his game, save for his biggest weakness: his jumper. Duval has great size and length, can be an elite on-ball defender, makes plays in transition and has begun to slow the game down from a mental standpoint. But he’s essentially a non-factor shooting from the outside at this stage, with a lack of consistency and touch. Duval is talented enough for the lottery, but could be held back by his struggles from outside.

15. Mitchell Robinson, C, Chalmette High School (Louisiana)

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 230 | Age: 19

Although Robinson will have had a year off from competitive basketball and enter the draft with no experience past high school, teams still have significant interest in his long frame, athleticism and shot-blocking ability. He’s a serious project with questionable feel for the game and likely won’t benefit from walking away from Western Kentucky. Conversely, there will be less time to pick him apart in workout settings. Robinson remains an intriguing name to file away.

16. Dzanan Musa, G/F, KK Cedevita

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 185 | Age: 18

Musa is an aggressive scoring wing who shoots well from the outside and can attack effectively off the dribble. He’s an improving playmaker and has stood out for Bosnia with an advanced feel, but he’s very ball-dominant at this stage and may not be athletic enough for that role in the NBA. His body leaves something to be desired, as he’s somewhat thin. He lacks ideal length and has a bit of a hunched posture due to the shape of his back. He’s not much of a defender, either. Still, his ability to put the ball in the basket sets him apart.

17. Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 200 | Age: 19

Diallo is a divisive prospect, but nobody can argue with the freakish bounce and length that makes him worthy of first-round looks. He can run and jump with anyone and has enough of a handle to turn the corner and attack the basket, but his jumper needs work and he’s far from a finished product. Beyond easy transition points and his ability to get to the line, there’s not a ton else to Diallo’s game yet. He’s still so athletic that signs of substantive progress could land him in the lottery.

18. Killian Tillie, F/C, Gonzaga | Sophomore

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 215 | Age: 19

Hyper-efficient around the basket with a natural touch and quick burst off the floor, Tillie has quietly emerged as Gonzaga’s top prospect. The Frenchman has shown demonstrable polish and has flashed a nice-looking jump shot. He boxes out well and establishes good position inside. He moves well laterally and has some impact defensively, though how he’ll fare on both ends against NBA length remains to be seen. With continued production, he’ll be a person of interest come June.

19. Troy Brown, G/F, Oregon | Freshman

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 215 | Age: 18

Most of Brown’s appeal is tied to his long-term potential as an oversized ball-handler and versatile defensive piece. He’s at his best in the open floor and uses his length to attack the basket, see over defenders and make plays for teammates. Brown can impact the game without scoring and has the upside to rise into the lottery depending on how quickly things come together for him on the court.

20. Chimezie Metu, F/C, USC | Junior

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 225 | Age: 20

A springy big who blocks shots and has shown some touch, Metu has made noticeable strides year-to-year. He can make the game look easy at times, and has improved as a finisher who can throw it down in tight spaces. His game-to-game activity can waver, as can his on-court awareness. If he’s able to step out and make threes regularly, his ceiling increases considerably. Consistency would go a long way.

21. Justin Jackson, F, Maryland | Sophomore

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 225 | Age: 20

Jackson’s long, well-developed frame makes him a very intriguing two-way forward. His foot speed and 7’3” wingspan allow him to guard several positions, and he’s a useful rebounder and secondary ball-handler. That said, Jackson lacks a demonstrable offensive calling card right now unless he can somehow sustain last season’s impressive shooting clip. His scoring may come along slowly, but his otherwise well-rounded skill set is still worth an investment.

22. Shake Milton, G, SMU | Junior

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 205 | Age: 21

Milton’s size, shooting and ability to play on and off the ball make him a high-level prospect. He’s proven he can score from the outside and is the type of player who could pair well with a variety of backcourt partners. Milton will be the go-to guy for SMU this season and must continue to take care of the ball, play more aggressively and show he can defend at a competent level.

23. Mikal Bridges, F, Villanova | Junior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 210 | Age: 21

An emerging 3-and-D prospect, Bridges has generated early-season buzz with an improved offensive game to go with impressive measurables that make him an impact defender. He blocks shots and consistently generates steals with his 7’0” wingspan, and has the kind of versatility that plays particularly well in a fast-paced game. Continuing to thrive in a bigger scoring role is key for him.

24. Grayson Allen, SG, Duke | Senior

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 205 | Age: 22

Allen is among the top distance shooters in the draft. He's able to get his jumper off both in tight spaces off the dribble and on the catch. He has a well-developed sense of how to get open and get to his spots, and he’s a strong athlete who can attack a closeout and keep defenders from playing him too closely. Allen may not be an impactful NBA defender, but he’s certainly not a stiff. He’s tough, competes hard, and looks tailored for an NBA role.

25. Jaylen Hands, PG, UCLA | Freshman

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 175 | Age: 18

In what looks like a weaker draft pool that’s especially devoid of point guard talent, Hands’s highlight-reel explosiveness and end-to-end speed should give him a chance at the first round. He’s still learning how to run a team, but can get to the rim, push in transition and has a workable jumper and nice handle. He does things that are hard to teach. Hands lacks ideal size and strength for the NBA, but has a lot to like as a long-term prospect.

26. Nick Richards, C, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 240 | Age: 19

Although extremely raw and prone to foul trouble, Richards’s size, rebounding, mobility and shot-blocking potential put him in the first-round conversation. He’s well-built, highly agile and can play above the rim. But his feel is lacking, and he’s very old for his class—he’ll enter the draft at age 20. If he becomes a reliable rim-runner and shot blocker, Richards should be able to make an impact.

27. Brandon McCoy, C, UNLV | Freshman

Height: 7'0" | Weight: 250 | Age: 19

McCoy is all tools at this stage, but he’s physically impressive for a young center. He can get up and down the floor and goes after the ball well off the glass. His timing and feel are still coming along, but he naturally alters shots and has shown some ability to shoot from the mid-range. McCoy needs to be coached up and will need a strong season to win scouts over as a project.

28. Rawle Alkins, SG, Arizona | Sophomore

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 220 | Age: 20

Alkins remains sidelined as he recovers from a foot fracture. He was among the top performers at the draft combine last season, and has a strong frame and NBA-caliber bounce. He should return to a larger share of Arizona’s possessions, but his main value to the team thus far has come defensively, where he’s evolved into a reliable piece. His ability to score at the rim and off the dribble makes him interesting, and if Alkins returns 100%, he should begin to win people over.

29. Rodions Kurucs, G/F, FC Barcelona

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 190 | Age: 19

Though Kurucs's stock has trended down somewhat after pulling out of last year’s draft and failing to earn minutes with Barcelona’s top team, his mix of size, athleticism and smarts offer appeal on the wing. He will need to improve his production beyond simply showing flashes. The Latvian still has some nice traits and looks like a potentially useful role player.

30. Kris Wilkes, SF, UCLA | Freshman

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 195 | Age: 19

Wilkes’s early results have been impressive, and his smooth shooting mechanics, twitchy athleticism and 6’11” wingspan make him a natural fit for a 3-and-D role, given time. He can attack a closeout and looks comfortable scoring in transition. Wilkes still has a lot of work to do on his handle and needs to show he can be a consistent threat from deep and impact the game beyond scoring. His game is reminiscent of Tim Hardaway Jr., and his strengths profile nicely down the line.

31. De’Anthony Melton, G, USC | Sophomore

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 190 | Age: 19

It certainly doesn’t help Melton’s case that he remains out due to the FBI’s college basketball investigation. He did show plenty of defensive toughness and offensive skill as a freshman, and remains on the NBA radar as an energy player and defensive presence. If he gets his jumper in order and makes it onto the floor this season, he could be in for a leap.

32. Tyus Battle, SG, Syracuse | Sophomore

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 205 | Age: 20

Battle has nice size and skill and appears to have taken a step forward as a scorer. He’s agile and tough, but still has to prove he can create off the dribble and improve as a finisher. It’s unclear yet whether his defensive contributions will catch up to his physical prowess. Scouts will want to see him tap into his versatility and show increased efficiency as a scorer.

33. Devonte’ Graham, PG, Kansas | Senior

Height: 6'2" | Weight: 185 | Age: 22

As the leader of a less-loaded-than-usual Kansas team, Graham’s toughness and scoring aren’t going unnoticed. He boasts nice size and a good stroke from three, and impacts the game as a hard-working on-ball defender. He can struggle getting to the second level of defenses and isn’t elite at any one thing, but if the numbers are there at the end of the season, the first round is within reach.

34. Rui Hachimura, F, Gonzaga | Sophomore

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 225 | Age: 19

Hachimura has come off the bench to start the year for Gonzaga and needs more opportunities to show his stuff, but he has a chance at the first round if he can string together some good performances. He’s got nice length and strength and has some touch as a shooter. He showed plenty of game playing for Japan over the summer and could be a valuable two-way combo forward in time.

35. John Petty, SG, Alabama | Freshman

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 195 | Age: 18

The headlines have belonged to Collin Sexton, but Petty is set to thrive playing off of his talented teammate. He’s a gifted perimeter shooter who can sustain hot streaks and hoist his shot quickly. It may be tricky to assess his well-roundedness given how much of Alabama’s points run through Sexton, but Petty can fill up a box score and has appeal in a 3-and-D role.

36. Emmanuel Akot, F, Arizona | Freshman

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 200 | Age: 18

Akot is ranked here based on his defensive versatility and a promising offensive game. He’s penciled into a supporting role for Arizona and may need another year to prove himself, but his shooting potential, sneaky passing ability and non-stop effort are enticing. He’s strong with the ball in his hands and able to attack the basket and make plays. Akot reclassified to play for the Wildcats this season and is still getting his first taste of highly competitive basketball. As he comes into his own over the course of the season, he could force the issue in regards to the draft.

37. Austin Wiley, C, Auburn | Sophomore

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 250 | Age: 18

Wiley has been held out due to the FBI corruption investigation, but has NBA intrigue with great size, length and strength. He’s young for his class and is in a pretty good place developmentally, working hard on the glass and showing the makings of a decent jumper. He’ll battle in the post and do the dirty work, but isn’t an elite athlete. He can improve as a finisher and has a history of knee injuries that limit his mobility.

38. Andrew Jones, G, Texas | Sophomore

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 190 | Age: 19

Jones is an impressive athlete and transition scorer still learning his craft. He may not evolve into a true point guard, but he has nice quickness and a burst that helps him on both ends. His halfcourt skills leave something to be desired, and his jumper is a question mark, but Jones is a nice developmental piece with upside.

39. Jarred Vanderbilt, F, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 215 | Age: 18

Although Vanderbilt has yet to make his debut as he recovers from a foot injury, his eventual return will come with NBA intrigue. He has a history of leg injuries and a thinnish lower body, but he’s a good athlete who can handle the ball a little bit and can make an impact on the glass and as a versatile defender with length. He can also make plays for teammates, particularly in the open floor. The injuries are a concern, but Vanderbilt will have a chance at the first round if he comes back strong.

40. Arnoldas Kulboka, F, Orlandina Basket

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 205 | Age: 19

A productive, athletic wing with shooting potential, Kulboka has nice size at the three and has put up impressive numbers coming up in Germany. He has definite upside as a scorer. A native of Lithuania, he needs to add weight, improve defensively and add a little seasoning. He’s a potential draft-and-stash player if he comes out.

41. Landry Shamet, PG, Wichita State | Sophomore

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 190 | Age: 20

Shamet made it back for the start of the season, but he's now suffered serious injuries in both og hid feet. That aside, he’s a gifted scorer who can hit difficult shots and began to come into his own down the stretch last season. He has nice size for a lead guard, changes speeds well and can move and defend passably. He could be in line for another big leap that could put him in the draft conversation.

42. Alize Johnson, F, Missouri State | Senior

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 210 | Age: 21

After breaking out over the summer at Adidas Nations, Johnson emerged as a unique prospect with guard skills and a high rebounding motor packaged into a combo forward’s body. He can handle the ball and push in transition and has some promise as a shooter, profiling as the sort of positionless-type big that’s in high demand right now. Thanks to his versatility, Johnson will get serious NBA looks all season as one of the top mid-major prospects around.

43. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, G, Virginia Tech | Freshman

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 210 | Age: 19

Alexander-Walker is far off from logging actual NBA minutes, but his long-term potential has him on draft radars. He has shooting potential, the size to guard both guard spots and a generally good sense of the floor playing on and off the ball for Virginia Tech. He’d greatly benefit from a second year of college and needs to work on his body, as he struggles turning the corner against athletic defenders. He’ll be in for a season of ups and downs in the ACC, but has a nice long-term outlook.

44. Isaac Bonga, G/F, Fraport Skyliners

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 205 | Age: 18

An oversized ball-handler and talented passer, Bonga could be one of the youngest players in this class and has nice upside given his skill set. His jump shot is the biggest knock on him, but he has nice instincts and vision, particularly at his size. The German product needs a lot of time, but could become a two-way playmaker. Bonga’s offense in particular will require a ton of work, but what he might be in two or three years is enticing.

45. Bryant Crawford, PG, Wake Forest | Junior

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 200 | Age: 20

Crawford’s size and strength on the ball and willingness to defend has piqued the interest of point He changes speeds well and can create in the halfcourt. Crawford isn’t a knockdown shooter and needs to prove he can be consistent. He will be asked to elevate a mediocre roster this season and could struggle with efficiency. But his experience, length and two-way contributions help set him apart from other guards.

46. Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA | Junior

Height: 6'1" | Weight: 185 | Age: 21

The youngest of the three Holiday brothers has proven a tough competitor in his own right. He’s undersized but scrappy, and can hit an open three, get to the basket and fight on defense. Holiday will need to sustain a good amount of last season’s shooting numbers, which were abetted by playing alongside Lonzo Ball. But as the de facto veteran leader of a young, talented roster, Holiday can leave a nice impression.

47. Bonzie Colson, PF, Notre Dame | Senior

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 220 | Age: 21

A truly unorthodox prospect, Colson has great length and a deep bag of offensive moves, but stands at just 6’5”. He’s been remarkably effective for Notre Dame anyway, and will tempt teams with his history of production and the hope that he can make it all work as a factor in smaller lineups. He can get to the foul line and has been extremely efficient to date. Whether or not he succeeds in the NBA, his stock will make for an interesting case study.

48. Chandler Hutchison, G/F, Boise State | Senior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21

A popular sleeper and one of the top players in the Mountain West, Hutchison has 3-and-D potential and an unflashy, effective game. He’s a good off-ball cutter who can get himself open, and shot the ball well last season. He has the size to guard either wing position and contributes on the glass, too. If Hutchison can sustain his shooting effectiveness with added volume, he’ll have a solid chance to be drafted.

49. Ethan Happ, PF, Wisconsin | Junior

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 235 | Age: 21

Happ has done nothing but produce at Wisconsin and excels as a finisher and rebounder. He operates mostly in the paint, where he’s always active despite a lack of ideal size at the five. He’s not a flashy player, but he’s a good rebounder, ball-handler and passer and plays bigger than his size. It hurts that he’s not much of a shooter (and a bad free-throw shooter) but his track record is still impressive.

50. Vince Edwards, F, Purdue | Senior

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 225 | Age: 21

Edwards has the athleticism and length to guard several positions passably, and has a nice level of versatility to his game. He could be an ideal fit in smaller lineups with his ability to move the ball, space the floor and get involved on the glass. If you envision him as a glue guy—and he shows real improvement as a defender, where he is prone to lapses—he’s not a bad roll of the dice.

51. Moritz Wagner, F/C, Michigan | Junior

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 230 | Age: 20

Wagner comes off a nice but inconsistent sophomore season and will have a chance to better anchor Michigan’s offense this time around. He’s a talented inside-out big man with the size to play center, but lacks the defensive chops to protect the basket. He was disappointing as a rebounder last season and needs to take a big step forward on that front. As a talented stretch big, he’ll get an opportunity to stick.

52. Jacob Evans, SG, Cincinnati | Junior

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 210 | Age: 20

Evans is a tough, defensive-minded guard with shot-making ability who has come on strong as an NBA prospect. He has the chops to be a valuable 3-and-D piece and guard multiple positions. If last season’s success from the outside proves to be for real, he has a great chance to hear his name called on draft night.

53. Allonzo Trier, G, Arizona | Junior

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 205 | Age: 21

Although Trier still shoots first, second and third, he’s a dynamic college scorer who has improved his efficiency from the field. He lacks ideal length for a shooting guard and can be a ball-stopper, calling into question how he'd fit on other teams. He’s an offensive-minded talent and consistent shooter from deep, but will be asked to play a supporting role at the next level. Trier may be able to succeed if he commits to defense, works on his body and proves there’s more to his game.

54. Bennie Boatwright, F, USC | Junior

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 230 | Age: 21

As a floor-spacer with size, Boatwright has been on prospect lists for a while. He’s a deadeye shooter with his feet set and has shown the ability to score off the bounce as well, although he’s not a great athlete or a presence defensively. He’s not especially efficient putting the ball in the basket any other way, but a strong year shooting the ball would set him up nicely.

55. Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma | Freshman

Height: 6'2" | Weight: 180 | Age: 19

A gifted perimeter scorer and improving passer, Young will have a ton of opportunities to shine for the Sooners. He’s not especially big, quick or strong, but has a smooth handle and can create his own shot. His three-point shooting will put him on draft radars, but it’s unclear if he’ll be able to stay on the floor defensively or be quite as effective against athletic defenses.

56. Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova | Junior

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21

Brunson is a heady playmaker who has had success throughout his career and looks tailored for a role as an NBA ball-handler. He doesn’t have great size or strength, but plays and works extremely hard and is often underrated as a scorer. Brunson relies on being crafty, understands how to run a team and has a chance to be drafted, whether this season or the next.

57. Deng Adel, G/F, Louisville | Junior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21

Though not overly long for a wing with his strengths, Adel is a productive slasher, rebounder and defender who will inherit even more of a scoring role for Louisville. He’s a good—not great—athlete who brings moxie and has occasional flashes of brilliance. An NBA role would likely require more of him defensively, and if he can emerge as more of a stopper, he could be a fit.

58. Keita Bates-Diop, F, Ohio State | Junior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 235 | Age: 21

Bates-Diop is a long, well-built forward with shooting ability and some slashing potential. He’s more of a straight-line driver, but can finish in the paint. He rebounds well and can theoretically defend both forward spots. After a disappointing junior year was cut short by a stress fracture in his left leg, he’ll look to bounce back with big scoring numbers as a senior and play his way into consideration. Much is tied to how well he shoots from three.

59. Anas Mahmoud, C, Louisville | Junior

Height: 7'0" | Weight: 215 | Age: 22

With significant size and length making him an NBA prospect, Mahmoud needs to put together a full, productive season. He’s a strong shot-blocker and showed improvement in his overall feel last year. A native of Egypt, Mahmoud has a slender frame and is old for his class, but any offensive improvement will help his case as a developmental player.

60. Markis McDuffie, F, Wichita State | Junior

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 200 | Age: 20

McDuffie has yet to debut this season as he recovers from a stress fracture in his left leg. He’s an athletic combo forward who has improved as a shooter from outside and become a key piece for the Shockers. He’s a multi–positional, rangy defender who forces steals and rebounds well. He’ll return in a presumably larger offensive role, and how he handles it will be pivotal, but he’s young for his class and the type of player teams will take a chance on.