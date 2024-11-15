76ers Big Man Could Miss Matchup vs Magic
On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Orlando Magic for the first time this season. The game marks the Sixers’ second set of NBA Cup action this year. Heading into the game, the Sixers are anticipating an absence in the backcourt and potentially another upfront.
Andre Drummond was added to the injury report late on Wednesday night as the Sixers prepared for a battle against the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers. He was downgraded to questionable as he dealt with an illness.
The Sixers eventually ruled Drummond out for the game, leaving the team down two centers since Joel Embiid also got the night off for knee injury management.
In place of Drummond, the Sixers started Guerschon Yabusele. The second-round rookie Adem Bona landed some playing time as the backup for the night.
Fortunately, the Sixers are set to get Joel Embiid back in the mix. While Drummond would typically shift to a backup role and come off the bench for Embiid, the Sixers might have to look at the veteran Yabusele to take up those minutes in Orlando.
Currently, Drummond is listed as questionable against the Magic. The veteran center did not participate in the team's shootaround session on Friday morning.
This season, Drummond has appeared in ten games. With Embiid missing a large chunk of the year, Drummond had the opportunity to start in nine games. He averaged 25 minutes on the court throughout that stretch.
Offensively, Drummond has produced on 50 percent of his field goal attempts. He has put up nine points per game. Defensively, Drummond has averaged ten rebounds while snatching one steal and blocking one shot per outing.
The Sixers are looking to get back on the right track Friday night. After collecting their second win of the season on Sunday, Philly went back-to-back with games against the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Sixers dropped both games.
The return of Embiid will certainly be helpful, but the Sixers are still going to operate with him on a restriction. And since Tyrese Maxey remains out, while Drummond is still iffy about playing at the moment, the Sixers face a tough 7-6 Magic team far from full strength.
