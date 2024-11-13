Nick Nurse Unveils Joel Embiid's Minutes Plan for 76ers-Knicks
On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are getting a key player back in the mix as Joel Embiid has been cleared for action after serving his three-game suspension. Last Wednesday, the 76ers deemed Embiid healthy and ready to play after spending the first few weeks of the 2024-2025 NBA season going through an injury management plan.
Before the Sixers kicked off training camp, the team revealed its decision to implement a resting plan for Embiid with hopes of keeping the seven-time All-Star as healthy as possible down the stretch of the season
The Sixers did not have Embiid participate in training camp scrimmage sessions. During the preseason, the team announced the star center would focus on his regular-season debut, which meant holding him out for six games. When the Sixers hosted the Milwaukee Bucks for their opening night, Embiid was ruled out.
The big man would miss the first six games of the season. While there was talk of Embiid potentially getting cleared to play against the Los Angeles Clippers last Wednesday, the big man was issued a suspension by the NBA. A three-game suspension then kicked in.
Following Sunday’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, Embiid was officially available to return for the 76ers. When the team released its injury report for Tuesday’s game against the New York Knicks, Embiid was not listed, confirming his availability for the NBA Cup opener.
While Embiid is healthy and available to debut, the Sixers will ease him back. The head coach, Nick Nurse, confirmed he will have a minutes restriction for Tuesday’s game against the Knicks.
“I think there is similar to what Paul started out the other day—the 25-30-ish range—give or take,” Nurse said of Embiid’s minutes plan.
Since Paul George returned from his knee injury and debuted against the Phoenix Suns last Monday, the Sixers have put a cap on his minutes. While George checked in for 31 minutes in the loss against the Suns, George didn’t exceed 25 minutes over the next two matchups.
This past Sunday night, George appeared on the court for 33 minutes, but he was held out of the overtime period. Fortunately, the Sixers managed to make it out of the game with a victory, snapping a five-game losing streak.
On Tuesday, Embiid will offer the team a big boost as they look to form their first win streak of the season.
“It’s important [to get him back],” Nurse finished. “We’ve had our struggles without him. It’s important for us to get into some phase of figuring out what we look like with those guys all out there and how that moves the other pieces around as well. … Try to start building some chemistry.”
The Sixers and the Knicks will tip-off at 7:30 PM ET.