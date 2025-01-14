76ers Star Joel Embiid Praises New Orleans Pelicans Rookie
Along with being one of the top stars of his generation, Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is also one of the NBA’s many international talents. Ahead of their matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, the former MVP had some high praise for a fellow Cameroonian.
Similar to the Sixers, the Pelicans are a team who have gone through their fair share of injury woes. Being short handed for the majority of the year created a chance for younger players on the roster to see extended minutes. Among those to capitalize on this opportunity is center Yves Missi.
Before these teams squared off on Friday, Embiid was asked his thoughts on Missi. The Sixers star praised the Pelicans rookie, claiming that he’s rooting for him to take home the Rookie of the Year award.
“I can’t wait to kick his ass, but I’m happy for him,” Embiid said. “He has a chance to be really good. Right now, he’s doing what he’s supposed to do. But I would also hope that he keeps working on his game because I think there’s way more to come. He also has a pretty good chance of also winning that award, Rookie the Year. I’m rooting for him.”
Despite his excitement to play against Missi, Embiid did not get the chance. He was ruled out for the matchup as he continues to deal with a foot sprain. Missi started at center for the Pelicans and posted nine points and seven rebounds in the upset win for the Pelicans.
Missi is starting almost every night for the Pelicans, and is averaging nearly a double-double (9.1 PPG and 8.3 RPG). With these numbers, he’ll certainly have a chance to enter the ROY discussion. Sixers guard Jared McCain was one of the early favorites for the award, but has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a meniscus injury.