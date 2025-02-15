Former 76ers Center Reacts to Being Named Target for LA Lakers
After winning a championship with the LA Lakers in 2020, Dwight Howard signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. Years removed from being on an NBA roster, the former All-Star gave his thoughts on his former team's roster needs.
Over the past week-and-a-half, the Lakers have been one of the most talked about teams in the NBA. In a move that left the basketball world in shock and amazement, the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to LA in exchange for All-Star big man Anthony Davis.
Upon Davis' departure, addressing the center position became a top priority for the Lakers. They seemed to have an answer at one point, acquiring Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets. However, that wasn't the case as the trade ended up falling through due to results from Williams' physical.
With the trade deadline come and gone, LA had to look at the buyout market for possible center upgrades. Among the names who have been tossed out is Howard. He took to social media to respond to this, bringing up multiple other players the team could target. Among those mentioned was another former Sixers big man, Jahlil Okafor.
Howard, 39, hasn't been on an NBA roster since 2022. His last run was with the Lakers after returning to LA following his one-year stint with the Sixers. The former No. 1 pick has kept himself ready for an opportunity though, as he's continued his professional career overseas.
Given his age and time away from the team, it seemed unlikely the Lakers would go after Howard for what would be a fourth stint with the franchise. As for Okafor, he landed a temporary deal to join the Indiana Pacers after spending the season in the G League.
Ultimately, the Lakers ended up with Alex Len. After the Sacramento Kings traded Len to the Washington Wizards at the 2025 trade deadline, he was waived. In the buyout market, Len joined the Lakers for the remainder of the 2024-2025 season.