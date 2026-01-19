Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pacers vs. 76ers)

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for Monday night's matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

Embiid, who has played in three games in a row, has had his minutes/games limited this season as the 76ers attempt to keep him healthy for the playoffs.

Joel Embiid (injury management) listed questionable for Monday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) January 18, 2026

Philly has an interesting back-to-back to start the week, as it takes on the last-place Pacers on Monday and a surging Phoenix Suns team on Tuesday. So, it's possible the Sixers decide to rest Embiid against Indiana to have him in the lineup against a tougher Suns team on Tuesday.

Embiid has not played in both ends of a back-to-back this season, but he has only missed on game in the month of January.

Overall, the former league MVP has appeared in 22 games and is averaging 24.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 25.3 percent from 3. Embiid has looked a lot more like himself when it comes to scoring the ball this month, averaging 26.3 points per game while shooting 53.2 percent from the field across eight games.

The Sixers are favored by 7.5 points at home on Monday, but their decision with Embiid for tonight's game will ultimately decide whether or not he plays on Tuesday against Phoenix. I'd lean with the Sixers sitting the star big man on Monday, so I'm looking to a different player in the prop market in this game.

Best 76ers Prop Bet vs. Pacers

Tyrese Maxey UNDER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-168)

Tyrese Maxey is having a great season shooting the ball, as he's knocked down 40.2 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc. However, this is a tough matchup on Monday against a Pacers team that is No. 1 in opponent 3s made per game and No. 2 in opponent 3-point percentage this season.

Maxey missed Philly's earlier matchup with the Pacers, but I think there's an argument for him to fall short of this prop on Monday.

Indiana ranks 27th in the league in opponent points in the paint per game, so that would set up well for Maxey to drive the ball to the basket on Monday. He's knocked down over three shots from deep per game this season, but the star guard has failed to clear this line in four of his last five games.

In a tough matchup, I'll go UNDER for Maxey on Monday night.

