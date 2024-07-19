Former Sixers Second-Rounder Lands New Contract With Spurs
A former Philadelphia 76ers draft pick recently hit the free agency market. After two seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, Charles Bassey was waived.
For a little over a week, Bassey was on the open market, available to field offers from interested suitors. Once again, the Spurs came calling.
On Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Bassey is returning to the Spurs on a one-year deal. The former Western Kentucky big man is set to make a little over $2 million for the 2024-2025 season.
Since entering the NBA, Bassey has been climbing an uphill battle. When he was selected 53rd overall by the Sixers, Bassey was fortunate to land a standard contract as a second-round selection on a playoff-caliber team.
But playing time was hard to come by, leaving Bassey to make just 23 appearances during his rookie effort. Averaging seven minutes on the court, Bassey produced three points and three rebounds per game, connecting on 64 percent of his field goals.
Heading into his second season with the Sixers, Bassey was considered a potential prospect to get wiaved. His sophomore training camp and preseason was critical for his future in Philadelphia. Following the 2022 NBA Preseason, the Sixers decided to waive Bassey.
The young center hit the free agency market for the first time in his career. He landed an opportunity to join the Spurs on a two-way contract. While he started his run on the Spurs’ NBA G League affiliate, San Antonio didn’t waste any time getting Bassey a chance on the main roster.
He appeared in 35 games, collecting two starts while spending 15 minutes on the court per game. Bassey had a career-best stint, producing six points and six rebounds per outing.
Midway through the 2022-2023 season, Bassey landed a standard deal. The Spurs offered him $10 million over the next four seasons. Unfortunately, a month later, Bassey’s first run with the Spurs ended prematurely due to an injury.
Last season was shaping up to be a big one for Bassey, who had just 12 games under his belt. After seeing the court for 19 games, spending an average of 11 minutes off the bench, Bassey suffered another season-ending setback. A torn ACL ended his run with the Spurs, leaving them questioning his health moving forward.
The 2024-2025 season will be critical for Bassey, who has to prove he can stay healthy through a full run. While it didn’t work out with the 76ers, the Spurs continue to give him a chance as he heads into his fourth NBA season.
