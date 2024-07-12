Sixers Forward Returning to Philly on Two-Year Deal
After making multiple big splashes in free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers are not done filling out their roster. New emerged Friday evening that one young forward is returning on a multi-year contract.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the latest on Sixers forward KJ Martin. He will be remaining in Philly, agreeing to a two-year deal worth $16 million.
KJ Martin, son of former No. 1 pick Kenyon Martin, has bounced around the league since being a second-round pick in 2020. He found himself on the Sixers early last season after being part of the James Harden trade with the LA Clippers.
The 23-year-old appeared in 58 games for the Sixers, but wasn't a prominent figure in Nick Nurse's rotation. He did see a bump in playing time the second half of the year after the team suffered an array of injuries. Martin finished the season with averages of 3.7 PPG, 2.2 RPG, and 0.9 APG.
Looking at this contract, the first assumption is that Daryl Morey could be preparing for it to be used in a trade later. Seeing that Martin barely played for the Sixers last season, $8 million a year is a bit of steep price for an end-of-the-rotation player.
If Martin does stick around, he has a much cleared path to playing time in 2025. With the roster thin at power forward at the moment, Nurse might call his number more often moving forward. Standing at 6-foot-6, Martin provides size and impressive athleticism on the wing.
With this move, Morey continues to fill up the Sixers' final roster spots ahead of the 2025 campaign.