Kyle Lowry Announced Return to Sixers With Video on Social Media

Kyle Lowry is looking forward to another run with the Philadelphia 76ers.

May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) reacts after a play against the New York Knicks during the first half of game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
The Philadelphia 76ers are bringing back Kyle Lowry for another run with the team.

Last season, Lowry started the year off with the Miami Heat. As the season progressed, the veteran guard was dealt away to the Charlotte Hornets, in the trade that netted the Heat Terry Rozier. With Hornets being in the midst of a rebuild, Lowry was expected to get a contract buyout.

Sure enough, that was the case.

Once Lowry hit the open market mid-season, he announced he was heading home to join the Sixers. Lowry, a Philly native, lived out his dream of playing for his hometown hoops team professionally. It appears the work isn’t done for the former Villanova star.

Lowry is set to join the Sixers on a reported one-year deal. The 38-year-old guard once again reunites with Nick Nurse and Daryl Morey.

Lowry Announces Philly Return

Last season, Lowry appeared in 23 games with the Sixers. He started in all but three of those matchups. Spending 28 minutes on the court, Lowry produced an average of eight points, three rebounds, and five assists. He knocked down threes at a 40 percent clip.

The addition of Lowry was key for Philadelphia’s eventual postseason run. When they took on the Miami Heat in the Play-In tournament, Lowry scored seven points and five rebounds as the Sixers defeated his former team to enter the 2024 playoffs as the seventh seed.

In the first round, the Sixers faced the New York Knicks. Lowry was a full-time starter alongside Tyrese Maxey. Throughout the series, Lowry struggled with his shot, knocking down just 34 percent of his field goals. He averaged seven points and four assists on the offensive end. Defensively, Lowry produced four rebounds and one steal per game.

The 76ers lost 4-2 against the Knicks in the first round. Lowry hit the free agency market once again, fielding offers from several suitors, including the Sixers. Reports indicated that Lowry had interest from the LA Clippers, Phoenix Suns, and potentially the Knicks.

In the end, Lowry is back in Philadelphia — this time for a full season.

