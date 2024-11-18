Miami Heat Forward Ruled out for Matchup vs Philadelphia 76ers
After enjoying a two-day break over the weekend, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves back in action on Monday night. Next up on their three-game road trip is a meeting with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
Similar to the Sixers, the Heat find themselves short handed to open the season. Among those who have been ruled out for Miami is second-year forward Jaime Jacquez Jr.
The Heat drafted Jaquez 18th overall in 2023, and he immediately was able to be an impactful player for them. While his scoring has taken a slight dip, he’ still proven to be an all-around talent at the forward position.
Jaquez has already missed three games for the Heat this season, and will once again be on the sidelines Monda night. He has been ruled out for the matchup as he deals with a sprained right ankle.
In the nine games he’s appeared in this season, Jaquez is averaging 8.9 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 2.8 APG, and 1.1 SPG. He is also shooting an efficient 38.9% from beyond the arc, albeit on low volume.
Heading into their meeting with the Sixers, the Heat find themselves in a bit of a rough patch. They’ve dropped two of their last three games, leaving them with a 57 record to start the season.
Being without Jaquez is a tough blow to the Heat’s supporting cast, but they still have enough firepower to remain competitive. One player the Sixers will need to zero in on his Tyler Herro, the former Sixth Man of the Year has come out of the gates strong in what could potentially be a career year for him.
As for the Sixers, it is unclear how short handed they’ll be in this game. Tyrese Maxey remains sidelined recovering from a hamstring injury, and Joel Embiid is doubtful as he deals with an illness.