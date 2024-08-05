NBA Analyst Names New-Look Sixers as Threat to Boston Celtics
This offseason, no team has in the NBA has had a larger makeover than the Philadelphia 76ers. Following an array of promising additions, one analyst shared her thoughts on how this new-look roster compares to the other contenders in the Eastern Conference.
The biggest splash the Sixers made this summer was signing Paul George to a four-year max contract. Along with bringing in more star power, Daryl Morey also bolstered the supporting cast around the new big three. Among those who inked a deal with Philly include Caleb Martin, Andre Drummond, and Reggie Jackson.
While appearing on Undisputed, Rachel Nichols touched on the top teams in the East heading into next season. She ended up naming the Sixers a team that could potenitally take down the Boston Celtics as they attempt to repeat as champions.
"I'm so excited to see this Paul George, Maxey, Embiid partnership," Nichols said. "When you look at what they got, they are a threat to the Boston Celtics for this season. Boston is still the favorite, they are the reigning champions. But the Knicks got closer to them, the Sixers got closer to them."
With how they're currently constructed, the Sixers look almost tailor-made to take down a team like the Celtics. They have a trio of wings in George, Martin, and Kelly Oubre who can help slow down the perimeter threats on Boston's roster. Most importantly, they've surrounded Embiid and Maxey with numerous forwards who are capable of effectively spacing the floor.
Only time will tell, but on paper, the Sixers look like they could be the Celtics' biggest competition in the Eastern Conference in 2025.
