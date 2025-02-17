NBA Analyst Sounds off on Former 76ers Guard's Dunk Contest Win
For the first time in recent memory, the Philadelphia 76ers do have any players competing in NBA All-Star Weekend. That said, one former player managed to etch their name in the history books following an impressive showing on Saturday night. Despite most of the basketball world being blown away, one analyst wasn't pleased with the outcome.
During the 2023 season, the Philadelphia 76ers took a flier on Mac McClung by signing him to a two-way contract. While he didn't spend much time with the team at NBA level, he did represent the franchise in the Slam Dunk Contest. McClung managed to pick up a win over Jaylen Brown in the finals in what has now become a string of victories.
McClung has managed to hang around in the NBA, now the Orlando Magic. He was in the Slam Dunk contest yet again this year, looking to make history as the first ever player to three-peat. Following jaw-dropping slams that included jumping over a car and dunking over Evan Mobley, he beat Stephon Castle to make history.
In the midst of his eye-popping performance, many were left speechless by what McClung was doing. One person who didn't seem to be impressed was longtime NBA reporter Kevin O'Connor. He took to X/Twitter to sound off on the final result. KOC feels Castle should have taken home the trophy primarily because he is a player on a standard NBA contract.
Throughout his NBA career, McClung has only made a handful of appearances. Dating back to 2021-22 campaign, he's played in just five games. Two of them happened to b with the Sixers during his brief stint with the franchise.