Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Suns vs. 76ers)

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid turned in a huge performance on Monday night in a win over the Indiana Pacers, finishing with 30 points (on 10-of-17 shooting), nine rebounds and four assists in over 30 minutes of action.

The win moved Philly to 23-18 this season, but it likely will be short-handed on the second night of a back-to-back against the Phoenix Suns. Embiid, who has not played in both ends of a back-to-back all season, was questionble on Monday and will likely sit out this matchup with the Suns.

The 76ers appeared to plan for that possibility by resting Paul George on Monday against the Pacers. Now, it would make sense for George to return on Tuesday while Embiid gets the night off.

Oddsmakers still have the 76ers set as small favorites in this matchup, as the Suns are also playing the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

Even though Embiid has been limited to just 23 games this season, he's been much more available in January, playing in all but one of the Sixers' games. The former league MVP is now averaging 24.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field.

With Embiid expect to sit on Tuesday, here's a look at how to bet on the 76ers in the prop market.

Best 76ers Prop Bet vs. Suns

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Quentin Grimes UNDER 12.5 Points (-121)

Even with Embiid expected to sit on the second night of a back-to-back, I'm not buying Quentin Grimes as a scorer against one of the 10-best defenses in the NBA.

Grimes has seen his role shrink a bit with Kelly Oubre Jr. back in the rotation, as he's taken double-digit shots in just two of his 10 games in the month of Janaury.

Grimes has failed to clear 12.5 points in four of his last six games, and his season average has dipped to 13.8 points per game.

The Suns are one of the better defenses in the league, allowing just 111.9 points per game (fifth in the NBA). Given Grimes' recent struggles, I think he's a fade candidate on Tuesday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.