Sixers Forward Cites Key Area of Improvement in Offseason Training
After going undrafted last year, things worked out for Justin Edwards in the form of a two-way deal with his hometown Philadelphia 76ers. Taking a flier on him proved to be an incredibly smart decision by the front office, as he proved he is capable of being a rotation piece long-term.
With the Sixers dealing with an array of injuries, Edwards found himself with an expanded role in year one. He didn't let this opportunity go to waste, displaying his capabilities of being a productive two-way forward. Edwards performed so well over the course of the season that the Sixers ended up handing him a standard NBA contract.
Shortly after his rookie campaign came to an end, Edwards got to work rounding out his game ahead of year two. In the early stages of the offseason, the young forward has even linked up with Tyrese Maxey to partake in the All-Star guard's training regiment.
During a recent interview, Edwards opened up on some things he wants to get better at heading into his second season with the Sixers. Among the main things he harped on was being more explosive at the rim and dunking over opposing defenders.
“I always had the mentality of just trying to dunk on everybody, and I feel like I went away from that,” Edwards explained. “That's one of the things that I'm trying to focus on is [getting] more explosive, so I can be able to try to dunk on guys this year. I was about to say I dunked on like four people this year. But, in general, I don't know. Not enough. I'll say that.”
Following an impressive showing in his first year, Edwards seems poised to continue growing into a key contributor to the Sixers' supporting cast. If his hard work results in his development taking a step forward, Nick Nurse might have a hard time keeping the young prospect out of the rotation.