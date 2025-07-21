Sixers Guard Jared McCain Pops Up in Latest Jordan Brand Commercial
Though his time on the court as a rookie for the Philadelphia 76ers was brief, Jared McCain still became a bit of a household name due to his strong social media presence. As he continues to prepare for his second season in the pros, the young guard was spotted in a commercial for one of the most iconic brands in sports.
Just ahead of his rookie season, McCain followed a similar path as many former Duke players and inked a deal with the Jordan Brand. Though he wasn't in action, he was still able to make an appearance in their last ad.
In the commercial, some of Jordan's top stars are showcasing their talents on the hardwood and black top. At the start of the video, McCain can be spotted soaking in the action at a park in a crowd of people. Some of the other NBA stars in the ad include Trae Young, Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero, Luka Doncic, and Chris Paul.
After being drafted 16th overall by the Sixers in the 2024 draft, it was unclear how much McCain would see the court on such a veteran-heavy roster. However, that all changed when injuries left the roster depleted. Nick Nurse would call upon McCain to provide a boost, and he did just that. He quickly showed he could be a key contributor for the roster moving forward, averaging 15.3 PPG and 2.6 APG while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Unfortunately for McCain, his stellar run would come to an end after suffering a season-ending knee injury.
McCain was not in action for the Sixers in Summer League as he continues to rehab in hopes of being back to full strength for the start of the 2026 season.