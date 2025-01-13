Sixers Star Tyrese Maxey Joins Exclusive Scoring Company vs Magic
Due to the continued injury woes of the Philadelphia 76ers, Tyrese Maxey has been called upon to lead the charge for the team on a nightly basis. He did so in impressive fashion in the first half against the Orlando Magic Sunday, etching his name alongside some of the franchise’s top talents.
Maxey got to work early against the Magic, and was a big reason why the matchup was neck-and-neck heading into halftime. In his first 18 minutes, he recorded 22 points on impressive 5-for-11 shooting. The All-Star guard was even more efficient from the line, converting all 10 of his attempts.
With this impressive first-half performance, Maxey finds himself in some exclusive company within Sixers history. He is just the fifth player to have at least 20 points and 10 made free-throws in a half. Joel Embiid has the most such performances with 30, followed by Allen Iverson with 28. Others to have recorded these numbers include Lou Williams and Ben Simmons.
Unfortunately for Maxey and the Sixers, he would not be able to stay on this hot streak coming out of the halftime intermission. Maxey went on to score just seven points the rest of the way while shooting 2-for-8 from the field.
The Sixers hung around until the final minutes with the Magic, but were unable to steal a win on the road. Paul George fouling out derailed things, as Orlando went on to walk out with a 104-99 victory.
Following this one-game road trip, the Sixers return home as they attempt to get back in the win column. They have a tough task ahead, as they are slated to host the OKC Thunder on Tuesday night.