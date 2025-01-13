Sixers Star Tyrese Maxey Joins Exclusive Scoring Company vs Magic

.@sixers @TyreseMaxey posted 22 first-half points, incl. 10-10 from the FT line.



He's the fifth 76er in the PxP era to post 20 pts and 10 FTM in a half, joining @JoelEmbiid (30x), @alleniverson (28), @TeamLou23 (1), and @BenSimmons25 (1).



h/t @Stathead