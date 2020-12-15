Sixers vs. Celtics: How to Watch, Listen, & Live Stream

Plan on tuning into the Sixers vs. Celtics game on Tuesday? Here's everything you need to know.

Soon enough, the Philadelphia 76ers will take the court for the start of the 2020-2021 NBA season. But first, we have to get through the offseason. Last week, the Sixers began training camp under new head coach Doc Rivers.

This week, the Sixers will finally take the court to face another team for the first of two preseason games. On Tuesday night, the Sixers will make their preseason debut against their Eastern Conference rival, the Boston Celtics.

The last time these two teams faced off was back in August in the first round of the playoffs. At the time, the Sixers were coming off of a disappointing regular season as they placed sixth within the Conference.

With the head coach's job on the line, and the injuries piling up, the Sixers failed miserably in the postseason. In four games, they were knocked out and sent home from the Orlando bubble extremely early.

Following the game, former Sixers head coach Brett Brown lost his job. Now, the 76ers will take the court for a meaningless preseason matchup against Boston. And Tuesday night will offer Sixers fans the first taste of the Doc Rivers era in Philadelphia. Plan on tuning in? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Date: December 15, 2020

Time: 7:30 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: TNT

Celtics TV Broadcast: TNT

76ers Stream: Click Here

Celtics Stream: Click Here

