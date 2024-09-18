Two New Sixers Listed as Team’s Top Trade Assets
With Daryl Morey running the Philadelphia 76ers’ front office, it seems there aren’t many things off the table. Since his days as the leader of the Houston Rockets front office, Morey has proven to be one of the most aggressive deal-makers in the NBA.
He didn’t lose that edge in Philadelphia.
As the Sixers enter the 2024-2025 NBA season coming off of a busy summer, some might argue the Sixers are well positioned to compete for a title next year. Only time will tell if that’s true.
Depending on how the season plays out, a lot can change. And when the 2025 trade deadline approaches, the Sixers could be active in the market.
As the preseason is just weeks away, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz recently predicted Philadelphia’s top trade assets heading into the new year. The 2028 first-round pick that came their way from the James Harden trade to the Los Angeles Clippers was listed, and so were two recently acquired players.
Who’s on the List?
Jared McCain
McCain hasn’t logged a minute with the Sixers during the regular season just yet, and he’s already labeled a trade asset. The former Kentucky guard could probably take that as a compliment.
After starting 36 games at Kentucky, averaging 14 points and five rebounds while knocking down 41 percent of his threes, McCain fell right outside of the lottery and into the Sixers’ laps at pick No. 16. Since the Sixers had an intriguing trade on the table, which they passed up on to select McCain, it’s difficult to imagine they would be willing to part ways with him so early on in his career.
The Daryl Morey era in Philly has featured just two first-round selections prior to McCain. One panned out as well as you could imagine as Tyrese Maxey has become a cornerstone player for the franchise. Jaden Springer, on the other hand, spent a few seasons without a role before getting traded to a division rival.
Is McCain more Maxey or Springer? The Sixers will have to wait and see, but trading him and finding out he’s of the Maxey caliber would be an unfortunate scenario.
Caleb Martin
The former Miami Heat forward reportedly turned down more money to come to South Philly to compete for the Sixers. Clearly, the Sixers wanted Martin enough to make an intriguing offer. Martin obviously felt a significant connection to the organization since he went there at a discount.
The 28-year-old role-player has enough experience to crack Philly’s starting five next season. Considering he was a key player for Miami over their last three playoff runs, the Sixers are counting on Martin to be a major complementary piece as early as next season. Maybe he’s a trade asset later on down the line when his contract expiration approaches in a couple of seasons, but December 15 won’t put eyes on Martin as the Sixers are unlikely to include him in any offers in the near future.