Tyrese Maxey Salutes Sixers Veteran After NBA Summer League Action
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers fired up their first phase of the 2024 NBA Summer League run out in Utah.
As the Sixers took on the Oklahoma City Thunder, Philly’s All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey was tuned into the action, checking out some of the team’s youngsters collect a win to start the mini-season off right.
On their way to a 102-92 victory, the Sixers witnessed their soon-to-be sophomore forward Ricky Council IV put on an impressive fourth-quarter performance on display.
Maxey took to X to salute Council’s efforts.
Council claimed the “Maxey Museum” inspired his performance.
On Sunday night, the Sixers revealed their signing presentation for Maxey, which occurred recently. As Maxey prepared to sign a long-term deal with the franchise, the organization showed its appreciation for the young veteran by creating a Maxey-themed exhibit.
Heading into year two, Council has an opportunity to stick with the Sixers’ main roster throughout the year. Being that he started his career as a two-way signee, a lot of Council’s time in year one was spent with the G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.
This year, Council could fight for a spot in the rotation. So far, his Summer League showing proves he’s on the right path.
In 28 minutes of action, Council produced 29 points, eight rebounds, one assist, and one blocked shot. He scored 19 of his points in the fourth quarter, draining all but one of his six threes in crunch time.
Council and the Summer Sixers are set to return to action on Tuesday night in Utah. They face the Memphis Grizzlies for the second run of the schedule.