“That's like saying can Giannis shoot? Can he?” - Ben Simmons takes a subtle shot at Giannis Antetokounmpo

© Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Simmons and Giannis entered the league as similar players, but only one of them took the jump to the next level.

Ben Simmons recently sat down with ESPN's Nick Friedell to discuss his return to the league with the Brooklyn Nets. Simmons suited up for the Nets during their preseason games and did many good things on the court, but his reluctance to shoot the ball was brought up again.

"They're going to say that regardless. Even if I hit a shot, what are they going to say? 'I still can't.' F---, I can't make everybody happy, you know?" Simmons said in response to a question regarding his shooting.

"That's like saying can Giannis [Antetokounmpo] shoot? Can he?" Simmons said.

Growth in the league: Ben Simmons vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Simmons referencing Giannis Antetokounmpo in his response is probably due to the Greek national shooting struggles early in his career. Giannis, like Simmons, was known for his physical gifts and driving to the bucket – rather than taking shots from outside. However, the Milwaukee Bucks star has greatly improved his mid-range game.

On the other hand, Simmons' field goal attempts have been reducing with every passing season. His low shooting numbers don't mean he cannot be useful, but with title ambitions in Brooklyn, the ability to knock down shots, especially in the playoffs, will be needed.

Antetokounmpo has added to his game every season, and the Greek Freak can shoot three-pointers, albeit inconsistently. Simmons will need to use this season to get back into his rhythm and add more angles to his game.

Preseason match-up

Simmons' Nets matched up against Giannis' Bucks in a preseason match-up, and the Nets won by a ten-point margin. Simmons recorded a near triple-double with seven points, eight rebounds, and ten assists, but in 28 minutes on the floor, he only attempted five field goals. Although the star-studded Nets have many shot-takers, if Simmons can be a more willing shooter, the Nets will be a stronger team.

Antetokounmpo was not at his best, but the Bucks star recorded a double-double with 24 points and 14 rebounds. The Bucks gave up quite a few three-pointers against the Nets, which made it hard to come back. But given that it's an area the Bucks are working on, they should get much better at defending the perimeter as the season progresses.

