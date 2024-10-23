Bucks-76ers Season Opener: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More
The 2024-25 season has arrived for the Milwaukee Bucks. Today is the start of what the Bucks hope is a special season, and they will tip off their season against one of the best teams in the league: Eastern Conference powerhouse, the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Bucks will start their season on the road and look to start on the right foot.
Milwaukee will look to get over the hump this season, and so will the 76ers. Each of these teams failed to meet expectations last season, but with a new season upon us, the hope is they will get the job done. This matchup could be a potential playoff matchup, but we still have a long way to go.
Although this matchup is a premier one on paper, each of the teams will be without its top players. Fortunately for the Bucks, it'll just be one of their stars, forward Khris Middleton. As for the 76ers, they will be without their two best players, superstar center Joel Embiid and star forward Paul George.
Embiid is dealing with a knee issue, and George hyperextended his leg last week during a preseason matchup. The 76ers will be short-handed, and because of that, they are home underdogs.
The Bucks are favored to win this game with a -3.5 spread. The over/under is set at 223.5, and the moneyline is -170 in favor of the Bucks. According to ESPN Analytics, the Bucks have a 62.1 percent chance to win compared to the 76ers, who are at 37.9 percent.
Last season, the Bucks won the season series against the 76ers 4-0. They easily won by nine points or more in three of those four matchups.
Both of those teams will look to get over the hump, and all eyes will be on both of the franchises once the playoffs get underway. Each player on the team knows what's at stake, including Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo spoke on what another season without a championship may mean for his future in Milwaukee.
"Do you have it in the back of your mind, like, '(What) if this year doesn't go well?'" Antetokounmpo said. "Yeah, if we don't win a championship, I might get traded. Yeah, this is the job we live. This is the world we're living in. It's everybody."
Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points and 11.5 rebounds, while Lillard chipped in 24.3 points and 7.0 assists during his first season in Milwaukee.
The Bucks will look to start off on the right foot with their first full season under head coach Doc Rivers.
