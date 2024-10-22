Bucks All-Star Claps Back at Critics: 'People Know How F---ing Good I Am'
The Milwaukee Bucks will commence their season on Wednesday when they open up their season on the road against a fellow Eastern Conference powerhouse, the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Bucks will look to turn their fortunes around this season, as Milwaukee's last handful of seasons have not gone as planned.
The Bucks have the talent to compete for an NBA title. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the engine that keeps this team going, but they also have fellow All-Star guard Damian Lillard.
Lillard is about to enter his 13th season in the league, and since stepping foot on the court, he has established himself as one of the best guards in the last decade.
While he's accomplished a lot in his career, one thing he misses from his trophy case is a championship. Lillard knows that is what is most important in his career, and Milwaukee has a nice shot at doing just that.
However, he is not obsessing over it. Lillard told The Athletic's Eric Nehm that he doesn't need a title to solidify his legacy.
"You would think if I won it, there would be nothing that they could say, but I think people know how f--king good I am," Lillard said. "People know — at least the people who know what they're watching — or I wouldn't have been on the 75th anniversary team. If you're talking about fans and people that are on TV just randomly saying their opinion, it's like, 'All right.'"
“Why have I been in the West all this time and just constantly winning with a team where I’m not playing with a bunch of stars? How? How have I averaged over 30 points multiple times and I’m not doing it and f—— losing. I’m doing it, and I’m a three seed. How? How? How is my career average 25 points a game? How many people got more 60-point games than me? How many got more 50-point games than me? So I don’t think it’s a matter of how good I am; people know how good I am.”
If Lillard gets it done in his career or not, he's had a Hall of Fame career. Even without a championship, the 34-year-old is an eight-time All-Star, a seven-time All-NBA honoree, the 2012-13 Rookie of the Year, and a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.
The California native is ready to prove that he is still a top player in the league and lead Milwaukee back to the promised land. If he cannot, Lillard is fine with where he's at in his career.
