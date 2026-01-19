Giannis is an All-Star again, on a good day for the Bucks

Some things are not surprises.

For instance, the fans, media and players respecting Giannis Antetokounmpo to name him an All-Star starter again, even as his team has wobbled this season, not close to the contention of past campaigns.

His numbers mandated that he get selected again -- the man is making 65 percent of his shots -- and he did. This will be his 10th straight selection and start, as he will featured on the World team in the NBA's latest new format. Quite an accomplishment for the future Hall of Famer who was drafted 15th overall in 2015.

What was more encouraging on this day was that Giannis had as much help from Bucks teammates as he will get from the elite World players in February. He only needed to take 12 shots and score 21 points in Milwaukee's important 112-110 win against sliding Atlanta, one of the teams the Bucks are trying to catch for at least a Play-in slot in the Eastern Conference.

In fact, five other players were in double figures, and Giannis didn't even take the most shots on the team. That was Bobby Portis, who made 8 of 15 in 24 minutes off the bench, for 19 points. All five starters scored in double figures, including Kyle Kuzma, who replaced Kevin Porter Jr. in the lineup as the Bucks went bigger.

The starting backcourt of AJ Green and Ryan Rollins combined for 32 points, making half of their shots. It seems likely that Doc Rivers will stick with this lineup for a bit; Porter Jr. scored nine points off the bench.

The Hawks were led as usual by Jalen Johnson, who also has a chance to be an All-Star, as a reserve. Johnson had 28 points and 16 rebounds, but Atlanta played poorly when he sat, getting outscored by 18. The Bucks were amazingly a plus-10 when Giannis sat, something that has rarely happened this season.

The victory got Milwaukee within one-half game of Atlanta for the 10th spot, and the Bucks actually have fewer losses.