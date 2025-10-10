Bucks Unable to Make Any Significant Trade Additions Until Mid-December
The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to contend for a championship in the weakest Eastern Conference that there has been in several years. Without the Pacers and Celtics competing, the Bucks have a much better shot at making the Finals.
Milwaukee made some drastic changes with the roster in order to compete this year, including getting rid of Damian Lillard, who won't play this year due to a torn Achilles.
More news: Bucks Receive Shocking End of Season Prediction From NBA Insider
If the Bucks want to make some more moves to improve the roster, they won't be able to do so until just before Christmas.
The Bucks Will Have to Wait Until Mid-December to Make Any Meaningful Trades
Milwaukee won't be able to make any moves until mid-December, according to Bobby Marks of ESPN. He goes on to explain why the Bucks can't really do much until after December 15th.
"If Antetokounmpo gets restless, Milwaukee will have to wait until at least Dec. 15 to add to the roster. Since the Bucks signed 11 players this offseason, only four players on the roster (Giannis, Kuzma, AJ Green, and Tyler Smith) are trade-eligible. The restrictions for the free agents signed get lifted in mid-December, however."
More news: Giannis Antetokounmpo Has 7-Word Message on Bucks' Title Chances
With so many new contracts, the Bucks will have to wait a couple of months to make some moves if they deem that the roster needs to be improved.
The Bucks likely would wait until the trade deadline anyway because that's when other teams will be more willing to make moves, as well.
There's a good chance that the Bucks will try to make a move to improve the wing position at some point before the trade deadline. They might try to improve the point guard spot, too.
Those are the two biggest spots on the roster that Jon Horst will look to improve, especially if Giannis Antetokounmpo starts to get antsy with how the roster fits together.
Figuring out the right combination of players to win the Eastern Conference is Horst's goal for this season. That is the only way to ensure that Antetokounmpo will want to stay with the Bucks moving forward for the next few years.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.