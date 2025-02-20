Is Damian Lillard Playing? Final Injury Report for Bucks vs Clippers
The upcoming matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Clippers could have major playoff implications, as both teams are jockeying for positioning in their respective conferences.
The Bucks are currently sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, hoping to make a push for a higher seed as the regular season winds down.
Meanwhile, the Clippers are in a similar situation, holding sixth place in the Western Conference. A win for either team could prove crucial in their race for playoff positioning.
One key storyline for the Bucks is the status of star guard Damian Lillard, who had been listed as questionable ahead of the game.
Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, head coach Doc Rivers indicated that Lillard and fellow future Hall of Famer Giannis Antetokounmpo will suit up.
Lillard, who made his ninth NBA All-Star appearance just last weekend in San Francisco (it was something of a homecoming for the Oakland native), has been a crucial piece of Milwaukee’s offense this season.
Despite dealing with a lingering hamstring strain that kept him out of their previous matchup before the All-Star break, Lillard has continued to make an impact when healthy.
Averaging 25.8 points and 7.5 assists per game, he has proven to be an elite playmaker and scorer for the Bucks. His ability to stretch the floor and hit clutch shots from beyond the arc has helped open up the offense for the team, especially since star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had been sidelined with a left calf strain for the past six games.
Speaking of Antetokounmpo, the return of the reigning two-time MVP is probably the top storyline to watch out for on Thursday.
Lillard’s ability to create space for Antetokounmpo, who excels in the paint and in transition, allows the Bucks to capitalize on both their perimeter shooting and inside game.
Unfortunately, the Bucks will be without Bobby Portis Jr., who is serving a league suspension. Shooting guard Andre Jackson Jr. is also listed as questionable, further complicating Milwaukee’s depth heading into the game.
As both teams look to strengthen their playoff positioning, this East-West showdown could be a thrilling contest with key players' statuses hanging in the balance.
