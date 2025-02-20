Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status for Bucks vs Clippers
Will the nine-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo suit up for a possible Kevin Porter Jr. revenge game against the L.A. Clippers?
That's the question haunting the minds of Bucks fans everywhere, especially with the horrifying news that Antetokounmpo's primary backup, perpetual Sixth Man of the Year candidate Bobby Portis, will miss the next 25 of Milwaukee's final 29 regular season games due to an NBA drug policy suspension.
According to the league's latest injury report, Antetokounmpo is considered questionable to return from a six-game injury absence due to a left calf strain.
The Bucks' second-best player, nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, is also questionable to play due to a right hamstring strain. Fresh off a humiliating AT&T Slam Dunk Contest performance on Saturday, starting Bucks shooting guard Andre Jackson Jr. is also questionable to play through a right wrist sprain. Two-way players Liam Robbins and Stanley Umude, as well as young Bucks piece Chris Livingston, are all on assignment with the club's NBAGL affiliate squad, the Wisconsin Herd.
On the Clippers side of the equation, two-way L.A. players Trentyn Flowers, Kai Jones and Jordan Miller are with the team's San Diego Clippers G League affiliate, as is rookie Cam Christie.
The 29-24 Bucks are looking to steady themselves after having dropped six of their last 10 games. That could prove tough to do if both Lillard and Antetokounmpo are on the shelf — especially with Portis' long-term absence killing their bench floor-spacing depth. Milwaukee will have its work cut out for it against a feisty 31-23 Clippers club that's riding high on a three-game win streak.
At least the game will be at home for the Bucks, who are 17-9 at Fiserv Forum. The Clippers are a mediocre 12-13 on the road.
Across 41 healthy games, two-time league MVP Antetokounmpo has averaged 31.8 points on 60.8 percent shooting from the floor and 57.7 percent shooting from the charity stripe, 12.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.8 steals a night.
