Could This Be Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Final Season in Milwaukee if Bucks Fall Short?
The Milwaukee Bucks have done everything they can to appease Giannis Antetokounmpo. They know that as long as he is on the roster, they have a shot to win an NBA championship.
Since coming into the league in 2013, Antetokounmpo has turned himself into one of the best players in the NBA. He's either the second or third-best player in the league every year.
Antetokounmpo has won two MVP awards and also has a Defensive Player of the Year Award. He has pretty much every individual award that a player can get.
And yet, Antetokounmpo doesn't care about those accolades. The only thing he is concerned about is winning championships.
More Milwaukee Bucks: Could Kyle Kuzma Trade Put Bucks GM Jon Horst’s Job at Risk?
Antetokounmpo has just one championship. He has talked multiple times over the last couple of years that he wants the Bucks to be in the hunt to win it all every year.
If the Bucks don't end up winning the championship this year, could he ask out of Milwaukee? This is something that every other team in the league has been monitoring for a while now.
The short answer is that it's unlikely. The Bucks have done everything they can to keep him happy. They made the trade for Jrue Holiday that got them the championship in 2021.
Before last season, they traded Holiday for Damian Lillard. That was a massive trade to give them a higher ceiling offensively.
This season, they traded Khris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma in order to give them a better shot to win the title this year. Milwaukee has shown that they are not afraid to trade assets in order to get better.
More Milwaukee Bucks: Bobby Portis Takes Hilarious Shot at Kyle Kuzma, City of Milwaukee
It would be shocking if Antetokounmpo asks out after this season. He just signed a contract extension with Milwaukee that just started this season that keeps him with the team through the 2027-28 season.
There isn't going to be another team out there that can move more mountains than Milwaukee has tried to do. The only argument for him to leave is that if he goes to a bigger market, that team could sign attractive free agents.
Antetokounmpo should be in Milwaukee for a few more years before anything drastic happens.
So far this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game.
More Milwaukee Bucks:
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard Land on Injury Report Ahead of Clippers Clash
Bucks' Kyle Kuzma Being Viewed as Prominent Third Option Around NBA
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.