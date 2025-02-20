Bucks Zone

Bucks' Bobby Portis Suspended 25 Games for Violating NBA Policy

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Bobby Portis has been suspended 25 games for violating an NBA policy.

James Brizuela

Feb 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) stands during the National Anthem before game against the Golden State Warriors at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis has been hit with a massive suspension. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Portis has been suspended a staggering 25 games for violating the league's anti-drug policy.

Portis being suspended for this many games means he is all but going to miss the rest of the regular season.

Portis' agent has responded to the violation and provided a bit of details about what led to the player's massive suspension.

According to a release from Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, "Bobby unintentionally took a pain medication called Tramadol, thinking he was taking a pain medication called Toradol."

Apparently, Portis accidentally took the wrong pain medication, which led to the suspension. It will be interesting to see if the NBA will investigate further to allow the forward to seek a much smaller suspension. He may also attempt an appeal due to the suspension details.

Either way, Portis will not take the court until the near-end of the regular season.

This story will be updated...

