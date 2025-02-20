Bucks' Bobby Portis Will Lose Millions with Drug Suspension
The Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to make a run in the second half of the season. After limping into the All-Star break by losing six of their final eight games, they are hoping for some better play.
Adding Kyle Kuzma into the fray should help their offense. He's a scorer who can help take the load off of both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
Antetokounmpo has been nursing a calf injury that has cost him the last six games and made him sit out the All-Star game. Bobby Portis turned into a bigger part of the team while he was out.
Now, Portis will be out for a while after receiving a suspension for a banned substance. He will miss the next 25 games because of the suspension.
Not only does this suspension hurt the Bucks as a team, but it will be a massive hit to his wallet. He will be losing a lot of money because of this.
Portis will lose $2.85 million because of the suspension, which works out to $114, 348 per game.
Portis has made a lot of money over his career, but this is still a massive hit. Any time a player is losing millions of dollars, it's going to hurt.
Aside from the financial and roster implications of this suspension, there will always be a stigma attached to Portis for the reset of his career. He will always be known as a guy who was busted for taking a banned substance.
Milwaukee will have to figure out a way to replace his production off the bench. That will be a massive story for them as they start the second half of the NBA season.
Portis has one more year left on his deal after this season, meaning he could be an attractive expiring contract to trade. Perhaps this suspension could push the Bucks to want to move him either in the offseason or at the trade deadline next year.
So far this season, Portis is averaging 13.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
