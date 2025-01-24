Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing? Bucks Reveal Final Injury Report vs Heat
The Milwaukee Bucks are currently on a four game winning streak after a dominant 123-109 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. This puts them at a 24-17 record and fourth place in the Eastern Conference.
This is largely because of the excellent play from star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been having an MVP-caliber season, averaging 31.5 points, 12 total rebounds, six assists, 1.4 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game across 35 games.
However, Antetokounmpo has been day-to-day with a patella injury. Fortunately, it looks like he won't miss the Bucks' upcoming game against the Miami Heat.
According to the official NBA Injury Report, Antetokounmpo is probable to play in today's game in Milwaukee. He will play in this game.
This is huge news for the Bucks, especially since the Heat are a sneakily dangerous team.
Additionally, small forward Khris Middleton has been named as probable after missing most of the season due to an ankle injury. In the 18 games he has played, Middleton has averaged 12.6 points, 5.1 assists, 3.9 total rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game. Middleton will be out.
Unfortunately, the Bucks willl be without a key bench player, shooting guard A.J. Green, due to a left quad strain. Across 38 games, Green has averaged 7.9 points, 2.3 total rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.5 steals per game.
While there are only three players listed on the Bucks' injury report, the Heat have five players mentioned.
The most significant name on the report is star forward Jimmy Butler, who is out once again due to team suspension. A key player for Miami, Butler has averaged 17 points, 5.2 total rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.
Other players designated as out include Josh Richardson due to right heel inflammation and Dru Smith while he's recovering from left Achilles surgery.
Keshad Johnson has been designated as questionable with left shoulder inflammation while guard Tyler Herro is probable despite suffering from right groin tightness.
Needless to say, the Bucks have the momentum heading into this match up, especially with the Heat missing Butler and Herro.
Hopefully, Milwaukee will be able to extend their winning streak and further establish themselves as one of the best teams in the NBA.
