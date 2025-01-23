Bucks' Andre Jackson Jr. to Participate in 2025 NBA Slam Dunk Contest
Milwaukee Bucks starting swingman Andre Jackson Jr. will suit up for this year's 2025 Slam Dunk at All-Star Weekend in San Francisco next month, sources inform Shams Charania of ESPN.
As of this writing, Jackson will compete against another defense-first young guard out of UConn, San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle, and Chicago Bulls rookie power forward Matas Buzelis. More names may be added later.
More Bucks: Blockbuster Milwaukee Trade Proposal Sends Khris Middleton to West for 3-Time All-Star Guard
Jackson has enjoyed a breakout second pro season with Milwaukee. The 6-foot-6 wing replaced veteran Gary Trent Jr. as head coach Doc Rivers' preferred starting shooting guard following a dismal beginning to the Bucks' season, and has been thriving as a critical point-of-attack and wing defender ever since.
More Bucks: Bucks Could be Interested in Landing $251 Million All-Star
Although the Slam Dunk Contest used to be the purview of All-Stars during its halcyon days, when Dominique Wilkins would duel with Michael Jordan or Vince Carter would blow minds, the competition these days has been relegated to more of an also-ran event during All-Star Saturday. The 3-Point Contest is now the premiere event of that slate, having left the Dunk Contest and the Skills Contest in its dust.
Across 39 healthy contests this season (31 starts), Jackson is averaging 3.6 points while slashing .442/.362/.538, along with 3.1 rebonds, 1.4 assists, and 0.6 steals in just 17.3 minutes per.
More Bucks:
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Could be Massive Trade Target for Warriors: Report
Bucks Reportedly Looking to Trade for Third Star Ahead of Deadline
For all the latest Milwaukee Bucks news and notes, tune in to Bucks On SI.
This story will be updated...