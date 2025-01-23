Bucks Reportedly Looking to Trade For Third Star Ahead of Deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to be very active ahead of the upcoming NBA trade deadline. After pushing themselves well on the court, Milwaukee is looking around the league for potential trades.
The Bucks started the year off very slowly but the team has turned things around to be competitive in the Eastern Conference once again. However, it seems that the front office isn't content with a small move and they could be eyeing a trade for a star player.
According to Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, Milwaukee is looking to add a third star to the mix. Vecenie mentions a few names for the Bucks with two weeks to go before the trade deadline.
"The Bucks are thought to be on the periphery of the Butler trade discussions by other teams and are thought to have interest in at least exploring what deals could look like for Butler, Zach LaVine and Bradley Beal. If they were to decide to make a deal for any of those players, Middleton's contract would have to be involved financially for them to get under the CBA's second apron and have the flexibility to make such a deal."
Milwaukee has been mentioned around the league as a team looking to improve their title chances this season and the front office must feel another star is the route to go. The Bucks would need to gut much of their depth to make it happen but Milwaukee is looking to maximize the duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
The Bucks owe it to their two stars to go all-in at the trade deadline and give this team the best chance to win games. Milwaukee has all the tools to win the NBA title but will need an additional piece to push them over the top.
Adding a piece like Jimmy Butler or Zach LaVine would break the depth of this team but it could give them more firepower. Many teams around the NBA have been going for broke and it seems that Milwaukee could be the next in line.
It remains to be seen how massive a deal will be made but Milwaukee seems to be aggressive on the trade block.
More Bucks news:
Bucks Could Land $128M Star Guard Before Trade Deadline
Bucks Star Guard Drawing Trade Interest From Multiple Conference Rivals
West All-Star Guard Open to Joining Bucks: Report
Bucks Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Khris Middleton to West for 3-Time All-Star Guard