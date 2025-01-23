Bucks Notes: Pelicans Game Postponed, $251M All-Star Trade Rumor, Khris Middleton Injury
The Milwaukee Bucks are currently sitting at fourth place in the Eastern Conference with an impressive 24-17 record. However, they may not be able to improve their record in the immediate future.
Due to a blizzard in New Orleans, Milwaukee's game against the New Orleans Pelicans has been postponed. At the moment, there's no telling whether the Pelicans will even be able to leave the city. No date has been set to reschedule the game.
Still, this hasn't stopped the trade rumor mill, including one that states Milwaukee is interested in a $251 million guard and three-time All-Star who could add even more scoring prowess to one of the most dominant teams in the NBA.
Here are some stories regarding the Milwaukee Bucks to help get you all caught up. Click the title to see the entire link:
Bucks Postpone Pelicans Matchup Due to Severe Weather
Bucks Rumors: Milwaukee Could Be Interested in Landing $251M All-Star
Bucks News: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton Land on Injury Report Prior to Pelicans Matchup
Bucks Could Land $128M Star Guard Before Trade Deadline
Bucks Star Guard Drawing Trade Interest From Multiple Conference Rivals
West All-Star Guard Open to Joining Bucks: Report
Bucks Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Khris Middleton to West for 3-Time All-Star Guard