Trae Young Injury Status For Bucks vs Hawks
Will three-time Atlanta Hawks All-Star point guard Trae Young suit up for tonight's tilt against the new-look Milwaukee Bucks?
According to the league's latest injury report, Young is considered probable to suit up while he grapples with right Achilles tendinitis.
If he does wind up sitting out, he will leave Atlanta quite depleted, one day after it made a flurry of moves at the trade deadline.
The 23-28 Hawks, sensing that their 2024-25 season wasn't exactly going to wind up with much postseason hardware following a season-ending shoulder surgery to star forward Jalen Johnson, offloaded some current talent for future draft equity and cheaper veterans.
Atlanta traded away forward De'Andre Hunter, guard Bogdan Bogdanovic and center Cody Zeller. Zeller has been away from the team all year and is not a part of Quin Snyder's rotations. The Hawks also waived forward David Roddy.
Player-wise, Atlanta brought in point guard Bones Hyland, shooting guards Terance Mann and Caris LeVert and floor-spacing power forward Georges Niang. LeVert, Mann and Niang are all listed questionable with their trades pending, while Hyland has already been ruled out.
But the team's real haul was two first-round pick swap rights (one from the Cavaliers, and one from the Jazz or Cavaliers — whichever is least favorable), and six second-round picks (three from the Cavaliers and three from the L.A. Clippers). The Hawks also nabbed the draft rights to Alpha Kaba.
Young is a lethal scorer in the open floor and a deft passer. Yes, he's a defensive sieve and a streaky shooter, but his positives outweigh his negatives.
The 26-year-old Oklahoma product is one of the most clutch bucket-getters in the league, to boot.
Across 47 contests this season, the 6-foot-1 pro is averaging 23.2 points on .406/.341/.856 shooting splits, 11.5 dimes, and 3.2 boards per bout.
For the 27-22 Bucks, All-NBA superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable with a tight left calf. Nine-time All-Star Damian Lillard (sore left groin) and two-time All-Defensive Team center Brook Lopez (left knee contusion) are both listed as probable to play.
