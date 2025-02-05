Bucks Trade Khris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma in Blockbuster Deal
The Milwaukee Bucks have been a team that everyone has been watching as the trade deadline approaches. They were a team that could make a big move for a star player.
Milwaukee had been linked to several different players at various times. They were linked to Jimmy Butler, Bradley Beal, and Cameron Johnson at different points in the season.
None of those players made financial sense for the Bucks. They also wanted somewhere they could send Khris Middleton in order to ease the financial burden.
Now, they have made their move. The Bucks have traded Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, and a pick swap to the Washington Wizards in return for Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and a second-round pick according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
The Bucks now have the scoring forward that they have so desperately wanted this season. Kuzma is a proven scorer when he plays for a contending team, and the Bucks are indeed that.
Milwaukee now has a third guy who they can go to when the offense bogs down in the half-court who can create their own shot. That is a big thing that they were lacking.
Defensively, Kuzma doesn't do much for them. He can sometimes get lazy and let his guy go by him without too much of a fight being put up.
Still, he is going to give them more value than Middleton. Middleton's time has clearly passed him by, and he wasn't providing much for the team off the bench.
For Washington, they are able to get a pick-swap and a young player in AJ Johnson, who a lot of teams covet. He fits the timeline of the rest of the Wizards players.
The Wizards now have a better chance to keep tanking and get Cooper Flagg as their prize. Milwaukee gets a player who gives them a better chance to win an NBA title.
Everyone wins in this trade. Milwaukee currently sits fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, so they are looking to make a move up now that this trade has taken place.
Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game this year.
